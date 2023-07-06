The Japanese Condiment Tekka Gives An Umami Kick To Any Dish
Every seasoned cook knows that a good, versatile condiment can truly be the secret tool to creating a delicious array of recipes. In Japan, there's a particular ingredient that is added to a variety of foods and is known for its ability to enhance the flavor and savory notes of a dish, as well as its role as a nutritional powerhouse: Tekka.
While it may be a lesser-known condiment in the States compared to ingredients like miso paste or soy sauce, Tekka has been enjoyed in Japanese cuisine for many years as both an herbal remedy and a beloved savory ingredient. Formulated by George Oshawa as an ingredient that could be added into a macrobiotic diet aimed at balancing and reducing consumption of unhealthy foods, Tekka is a dried, dark black, umami crumbly condiment that is the perfect addition when sprinkled on noodles or rice, and when incorporated into a variety of soups and sauces.
It's made with a variety of nutritionally advantageous ingredients, including Hatcho miso paste, carrot, lotus root (known in some Eastern traditions for its role in restoring balance in the body), burdock root (known for its high antioxidant and digestive aiding properties), sesame seed, and unrefined sesame oil. The result: a condiment that is said to help fortify the immune system, and is sure to add an umami flavor depth to any dish.
Tekka is made traditionally via a slow cooking process
The process of making Tekka is an art that involves sautéing minced vegetables in unrefined sesame oil, then adding ground sesame seeds and Hatcho miso paste — a strong, red miso paste that originated in the city of Okazaki, made from soybeans, water, salt, and Koji fungi which has been fermented for an extended time (sometimes as long as three years). The fragrantly flavorful combination is cooked, and then allowed to stew over low heat for five to seven hours, until the moisture evaporates from the mix, leaving a soft, semi-dried condiment.
Due to its unique combination of earthy root vegetables, toasty sesame, and salty, savory miso paste, when all these ingredients are cooked, allowing the flavors to meld together, the result is a deep umami condiment that's well-balanced and not overly salty. Tekka is potent, so it's best used sparingly as a garnish similar to how you would sprinkle flaky sea salt atop a dish, or mixed directly into a recipe to enhance, deepen, and brighten its flavor profile.
How to incorporate Tekka into recipes
Once you're ready to start exploring how Tekka can enhance the flavor and add a nutritious boost to your meals, start by picking up a container of the condiment at your local Asian supermarket. Take some time to get familiar with the ingredient and traditional cuisine before you try your hand at using it to create a variety of authentic Japanese recipes.
To cook with Tekka, you only need a small amount of the condiment. Since its taste is pretty strong, you'll want to avoid overpowering the other flavor notes in your recipe. When adding the ingredient to make crispy pork tonkatsu with Japanese curry and rice, start by adding just ¼ to ½ teaspoon to your curry, and then adjust by adding more to taste, if needed.
Once you have a bag of Tekka on hand in your pantry, it'll become a staple in your kitchen. Easily add the condiment to simmering water or soup stock to make a seriously warm and umami homemade miso soup with napa cabbage and shrimp, substituting or supplementing the miso paste for Tekka. For a truly impressive garnish for sushi or a big bowl of noodles, simply add the condiment on top to your liking, and notice how it instantly (and seamlessly) deepens and accentuates the savory flavors of your dish.