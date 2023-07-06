The Japanese Condiment Tekka Gives An Umami Kick To Any Dish

Every seasoned cook knows that a good, versatile condiment can truly be the secret tool to creating a delicious array of recipes. In Japan, there's a particular ingredient that is added to a variety of foods and is known for its ability to enhance the flavor and savory notes of a dish, as well as its role as a nutritional powerhouse: Tekka.

While it may be a lesser-known condiment in the States compared to ingredients like miso paste or soy sauce, Tekka has been enjoyed in Japanese cuisine for many years as both an herbal remedy and a beloved savory ingredient. Formulated by George Oshawa as an ingredient that could be added into a macrobiotic diet aimed at balancing and reducing consumption of unhealthy foods, Tekka is a dried, dark black, umami crumbly condiment that is the perfect addition when sprinkled on noodles or rice, and when incorporated into a variety of soups and sauces.

It's made with a variety of nutritionally advantageous ingredients, including Hatcho miso paste, carrot, lotus root (known in some Eastern traditions for its role in restoring balance in the body), burdock root (known for its high antioxidant and digestive aiding properties), sesame seed, and unrefined sesame oil. The result: a condiment that is said to help fortify the immune system, and is sure to add an umami flavor depth to any dish.