KFC Is Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day With Brand New Merch
National Fried Chicken Day, in case you didn't have it marked down, is July 6. For a day when everything fried chicken is celebrated, it should come as no surprise that Kentucky Fried Chicken, one of the most popular fried chicken purveyors in the United States, would want to get in on the party. Contrary to what you may expect, Colonel Sanders isn't focusing strictly on fried chicken today; he's focused on making sure you're wearing his Kentucky Fried Swag.
According to a July 6 press release, KFC is introducing merch at the KFCShop, your home for all of your KFC-themed needs. Customers visiting the site can find a surprisingly wide collection of clothing and accessories, such as hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and socks. Of note, however, is the new "Ultimate Summer Collection," which includes an assortment of summer-related clothes and merchandise. You can choose from a KFC-themed beach towel, a koozie with the 1991 KFC logo, a tumbler, and a pair of "Shady Rays" sunglasses with their own red-and-white striped bag.
KFC couldn't celebrate National Fried Chicken Day without announcing something related to its famous fried chicken. If you're in the mood for some KFC but don't want to leave the house, you'll be thrilled to know that KFC is offering free delivery for a limited time.
You can get free delivery until July 9
You may have heard about some of the new menu options available at KFC, like the new "Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich." If you've been wanting to try it, but haven't had the time, KFC will deliver to your home for free. All you have to do is order through the KFC mobile app or the website from now until July 9.
This isn't the first time KFC has thought outside of the bucket to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day. Last year, KFC Canada celebrated Fried Chicken Day by promoting "Buckets and Bubbly." Their plan was to encourage its customers to pair a bucket of fried chicken alongside a bottle of champagne in order to win a free bucket. If fried chicken and champagne wasn't enough to process, you'll probably be even more surprised to learn that it was endorsed by Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. With champagne and new merchandise, one would think Colonel Sanders is trying to turn KFC into the most elite chicken chain in the world.
KFC's new merchandise will only be available for a limited time. If you want to hit the beach with a KFC-themed beach towel or some KFC sandals (and maybe a Famous Bowl while you're at it), then you better order them soon.