KFC Is Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day With Brand New Merch

National Fried Chicken Day, in case you didn't have it marked down, is July 6. For a day when everything fried chicken is celebrated, it should come as no surprise that Kentucky Fried Chicken, one of the most popular fried chicken purveyors in the United States, would want to get in on the party. Contrary to what you may expect, Colonel Sanders isn't focusing strictly on fried chicken today; he's focused on making sure you're wearing his Kentucky Fried Swag.

According to a July 6 press release, KFC is introducing merch at the KFCShop, your home for all of your KFC-themed needs. Customers visiting the site can find a surprisingly wide collection of clothing and accessories, such as hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and socks. Of note, however, is the new "Ultimate Summer Collection," which includes an assortment of summer-related clothes and merchandise. You can choose from a KFC-themed beach towel, a koozie with the 1991 KFC logo, a tumbler, and a pair of "Shady Rays" sunglasses with their own red-and-white striped bag.

KFC couldn't celebrate National Fried Chicken Day without announcing something related to its famous fried chicken. If you're in the mood for some KFC but don't want to leave the house, you'll be thrilled to know that KFC is offering free delivery for a limited time.