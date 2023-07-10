The Aldi Mayonnaise That Is A Total Hellmann's Copycat

Mayonnaise is a great sandwich topper, salad dressing, and awesome dip. If you're a mayonnaise-lover and you don't have homemade mayonnaise on hand, you're probably buying it from the grocery store. But as any true mayonnaise connoisseur knows, you can't just buy any old emulsion, it has to have the right flavor and spreadability. For many people in the U.S., that ideal brand is Hellmann's. The only problem is that quality comes at a price, and in Hellmann's case, the price is around $5 for a 30-ounce jar depending on where you buy it. The good news is that while Aldi does sell Hellmann's mayonnaise, it has also started selling a copycat version of the brand, called Burman's.

Burman's mayonnaise sells for around $2 per 30-ounce jar at Aldi and is almost a perfect replacement for America's favorite mayo. In fact, according to a chef writing for Insider, Burman's tastes even better than Hellmann's. That's saying a lot considering that Hellmann's mayonnaise was rated the best mayo by Today for its classic flavor and creamy texture.