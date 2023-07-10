The Aldi Mayonnaise That Is A Total Hellmann's Copycat
Mayonnaise is a great sandwich topper, salad dressing, and awesome dip. If you're a mayonnaise-lover and you don't have homemade mayonnaise on hand, you're probably buying it from the grocery store. But as any true mayonnaise connoisseur knows, you can't just buy any old emulsion, it has to have the right flavor and spreadability. For many people in the U.S., that ideal brand is Hellmann's. The only problem is that quality comes at a price, and in Hellmann's case, the price is around $5 for a 30-ounce jar depending on where you buy it. The good news is that while Aldi does sell Hellmann's mayonnaise, it has also started selling a copycat version of the brand, called Burman's.
Burman's mayonnaise sells for around $2 per 30-ounce jar at Aldi and is almost a perfect replacement for America's favorite mayo. In fact, according to a chef writing for Insider, Burman's tastes even better than Hellmann's. That's saying a lot considering that Hellmann's mayonnaise was rated the best mayo by Today for its classic flavor and creamy texture.
Is Burman's just as good as Hellmann's?
If you believe the reviews, Burman's might just be a perfect copycat of Hellmann's. In fact, according to one Reddit user, "If you like Hellmann's mayo ... you'll also like Burman's. It's the only mayo I've found that actually tastes just like Hellmann's". While many users seem to agree, some think that the two mayo brands aren't quite the same, with one user claiming that Burman's is thinner than Hellmann's and another saying that Burman's was too salty for their taste. On the other hand, many posters also commented that they like Burman's better. So, it seems the verdict is quite personal and down to how specific you are about your mayo. However, if you are a Hellmann's fan, Burman's mayo is worth a try!
For both brands, the ingredients are almost the same. The only major differences are that Hellmann's is made with cage-free eggs and has 10 fewer calories per 1 tablespoon serving. Burman's may also include a few more spices such as paprika but flavor and texture-wise, they are quite similar.
How to use your copycat mayonnaise
So, you've been convinced to give the cheaper and almost-the-same Burman's mayonnaise a try. Now, what do you do with it? Firstly, you can use it how you normally would and spread it on a sandwich or even mix it up into a deliciously refreshing potato salad. Or, you can add it to the outside of your bread to make the perfect grilled cheese. If you want to take your BBQ skills to the next level this summer, mayonnaise is also the secret grilling ingredient you need for tender and juicy meat.
You can also use Burman's to make other copycats of your favorite Hellmann's sauces. As one Reddit user recommended, simply mixing Burman's mayo with your favorite Dijon mustard gives you a good copycat of Hellmann's Dijonnaise. You can also try mixing Burman's with your favorite chipotle sauce to make Hellmann's spicy chipotle mayo or with your favorite hot sauce for Hellmann's spicy mayonnaise dressing. The options are virtually endless!