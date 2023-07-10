The Classic Southern Frozen Cup Treat That Goes By Many Names

Some call it a "frozen cup," others a "huckabuck," "honeydripper," "freeze cup," "chilly bear," "lilly dilly," "flip," "thrill," or "cherry berry." This polyonymous treat can be found in neighborhoods around the United States, but particularly in the South, where it serves as a welcome refresher to beat the sweltering summer heat. It consists of a frozen red drink (typically Kool-Aid, but sometimes fruit punch, snoball syrup, or even Jello powder dissolved in water) served in a disposable cup, and it's sort of like a stickless popsicle or an Otter Pop. Sometimes, bits of candy or fruit might be frozen within the mixture. They don't come in flavors, they come in colors, so if you ever order one, be sure to ask for "red" instead of "cherry." It's an incredibly simple thing, but the best foods don't need to be complex — they just need to be delicious.

Frozen cups — as we'll call them here, since balancing the dessert's many names is a near-impossible task — have historically been sold on the local level, typically by an older woman in the neighborhood who, depending on your local lingo, would be known as the "huckabuck lady," "honeydripper lady," etc. The standard price for a cup ranges from 25 to 50 cents, making these goodies a natural hit with children, who only need a bit of pocket change for the ultimate summer vacation refreshment. Frozen cups are particularly popular within Black American communities, and their surprisingly complex history is intricately interwoven with the African diaspora.