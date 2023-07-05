The Cheesecake Factory Just Introduced A Brand New Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Regardless of whether you're a fan of The Cheesecake Factory's food, like its small plates, customers can always count on the company to make a showcase out of National Cheesecake Day, which annually takes place every July 30. In the past, the company has used the opportunity to introduce new flavors to its evergrowing list of desserts (which incidentally includes ice cream bars), such as the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake in 2019 or the Classic Basque Cheesecake in 2022, as well as reannounced its continued philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, which fights domestic hunger through a system of food banks, pantries, and community-outreach centers nationwide. This year is no different.
Starting this National Cheesecake Day (which is a Sunday), The Cheesecake Factory will premiere its newest creation: the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans. This dessert comes with chocolate chip and pecan cookie dough and is also topped with cookie dough frosting. Moreover, much like the company's previous announcements marking the occasion, it will continue to donate 25 cents to Feeding America for each piece of the brand-new dessert sold until July 29, 2024, which will add to the over $6.3 million sum that Today notes The Cheesecake Factory has previously awarded to the organization since 2008.
The Cheesecake Factory's other announcements
If you're looking to get the most out of your new cookie dough slice, The Cheesecake Factory is also introducing a Cheesecake Rewards program meant to be rolled out by Labor Day, which offers members the ability to make reservations, a free slice of cheesecake on their birthdays, and other disclosed awards throughout the year. For those that signup before its release, the company is giving an extra piece of its beloved dessert with any purchase.
Due to the promotion, if you opt into the program before National Cheesecake Day, guests who dine-in at one of the company's locations will also receive half-off a slice of dessert. Nevertheless, restrictions apply: the offer is bound to one reduced-priced portion per person and only up to a table of six.
Although there has been no official statement from the company yet regarding this year's food holiday celebration, the Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, David Overton, commented on the event in a press release back in 2019. As Overton conveyed, "National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory that we look forward to celebrating all year." Who can blame him? After all, it seems many of his customers feel the same way.