The Cheesecake Factory Just Introduced A Brand New Cookie Dough Cheesecake

If you're looking to get the most out of your new cookie dough slice, The Cheesecake Factory is also introducing a Cheesecake Rewards program meant to be rolled out by Labor Day, which offers members the ability to make reservations, a free slice of cheesecake on their birthdays, and other disclosed awards throughout the year. For those that signup before its release, the company is giving an extra piece of its beloved dessert with any purchase.

Due to the promotion, if you opt into the program before National Cheesecake Day, guests who dine-in at one of the company's locations will also receive half-off a slice of dessert. Nevertheless, restrictions apply: the offer is bound to one reduced-priced portion per person and only up to a table of six.

Although there has been no official statement from the company yet regarding this year's food holiday celebration, the Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, David Overton, commented on the event in a press release back in 2019. As Overton conveyed, "National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory that we look forward to celebrating all year." Who can blame him? After all, it seems many of his customers feel the same way.