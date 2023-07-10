The Simple Way To Make Gluten-Free Pasta Taste Way Better

Gluten-free pasta is a hero, giving those with celiac disease, gluten intolerances, or even those who prefer it, a way to enjoy pasta's beauty. However, the texture of cooked wheat pasta is incomparable — chewy and fresh, yet slightly soft. There are several reasons it's so difficult for gluten-free pasta to mirror that truly remarkable consistency, but one simple trick you may not yet have considered lies in the cooking time.

Among the pasta rules you should never break is this gem: do not treat all pasta the same. This applies to gluten-free pasta as it does to any other. Gluten-free pasta is usually made from maize, rice, and pseudo-cereal (grain) flour, but you may even have spotted gluten-free pasta made from chickpeas too. These all have a very different composition from durum wheat, and while that may not directly impact their flavor, it can affect how well the noodles hold together — and this does affect taste. To ensure your gluten-free pasta doesn't fall apart once the timed instructions are hit, then slightly undercook the noodles, and you'll see the texture is way better, and that makes for better flavor too.