The 11 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Frosting Brands

What is it exactly that makes a cake so delicious? Is it the pillowy, delicate, moist crumb? Is it the filling you use? Perhaps, it's the toppings you use on your cake, which adorn your dessert with a creamy covering and eye-popping confectionery. In reality, the best cakes have a well-balanced combination of all three — but if you pressed us on it, we'd say that what really makes cakes exceptional is frosting.

Frosting doesn't belong on all cakes, but when it's used well, it's sensational. A whipped, spreadable mixture, frosting differs from regular icing by using butter or cream as one of its primary ingredients. This fat content, combined with its density, give frosting a richness that elevates baked goods to the next level.

But while we're pretty sure that no one's deluding themselves into thinking that frosting is a healthy food, it can pack way more of a punch than you think. Although with homemade frosting, you can control what goes into it, store-bought frosting is a different story. Many well-known frosting brands are jam-packed with ingredients that might surprise you. Some even have additives and preservatives that you may rather leave off your cake entirely. But if you don't have time to scour the ingredient lists of all of the frosting brands in the store, don't fret. We've got the ones to watch out for right here.