The Thirst-Quenching Gatorade Gum That Was Discontinued In The '80s

In the late 1970s, a thirst-quenching sensation entered the sports and fitness world, satisfying athletes' cravings for a quick hit of hydration without having to chug down a bottle of Gatorade. This chewy invention was none other than Gator Gum — a gum boasting a tangy burst of flavor that promised to quench your thirst during intense workouts.

According to The Retroist, Gator Gum first launched in the 1970s and quickly became a staple in locker rooms nationwide. The original flavors, lemon-lime and orange, like the Gatorade drink itself, were a hit amongst athletes who needed a hydrating boost on the field or in the gym. The gum was marketed in one commercial as boasting a "unique mouthwatering formula that turns on the juice."

But, as with all good things, Gator Gum was discontinued when the manufacturing contract expired in 1989, never to be seen again (although some claim it was intermittently produced under the same name well into the early 2000s). If it was such a hydrating hit, though, why did Gatorade pull it from store shelves? To understand the answer, we'll have to explore the rise and fall of Gator Gum, including some alternatives that you can still find on the market today.