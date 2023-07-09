The Thirst-Quenching Gatorade Gum That Was Discontinued In The '80s
In the late 1970s, a thirst-quenching sensation entered the sports and fitness world, satisfying athletes' cravings for a quick hit of hydration without having to chug down a bottle of Gatorade. This chewy invention was none other than Gator Gum — a gum boasting a tangy burst of flavor that promised to quench your thirst during intense workouts.
According to The Retroist, Gator Gum first launched in the 1970s and quickly became a staple in locker rooms nationwide. The original flavors, lemon-lime and orange, like the Gatorade drink itself, were a hit amongst athletes who needed a hydrating boost on the field or in the gym. The gum was marketed in one commercial as boasting a "unique mouthwatering formula that turns on the juice."
But, as with all good things, Gator Gum was discontinued when the manufacturing contract expired in 1989, never to be seen again (although some claim it was intermittently produced under the same name well into the early 2000s). If it was such a hydrating hit, though, why did Gatorade pull it from store shelves? To understand the answer, we'll have to explore the rise and fall of Gator Gum, including some alternatives that you can still find on the market today.
The rise and fall of Gator Gum
Gator Gum was marketed as "more than just a gum" and was manufactured by Stokely-Van Camp, the company that owned Gatorade prior to 1983. The gum was introduced to the American market in the 1970s and advertised as a unique way to hydrate the body regardless of the sport or physical activity you were engaging in. With its sweet and tangy orange and lemon-lime flavors (which were the only two to ever be released), Gator Gum was considered a companion for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.
While some reviews online are positive, several users on Reddit have claimed that Gatorade's thirst-quenching sports gum was less than appealing. One described it as "the only gum that made Fruit Stripe seem like an immutable tower of permanence," while other personal accounts of those who remember sampling the gum in the 1970s and '80s claim it was rock-hard and difficult to chew. Perhaps this is why it was discontinued in the 1980s when the licensing deal expired in 1989 (although there are no official reports alluding to such reasons).
Another user had a more positive review, confessing that the gum was "ridiculously juicy. Like a thousand waterfalls erupted on my tongue." This seems to be on par with other comments you can find online under YouTube videos of old commercials. The gum seemed to have a super strong, slightly sour flavor that was mouth-puckering enough to make you salivate, thereby helping get rid of a dry mouth.
A new era for Gator Gum
If you're still mourning the loss of Gatorade's gum, you'll be pleased to learn that Gatorade confirmed in a 2017 Twitter post that it had been reincarnated as Quench Gum, now made by Mueller Sports and packing a similar punch as its predecessor. Quench Gum, which is marketed specifically as an "electrolyte sports gum," comes in a handful of flavors, including lemon, fruit punch, orange, and even strawberry watermelon.
The product page lists the gum as boasting a "unique formula [that] contains electrolytes and a sour taste that makes your mouth water." While it's unclear if the original Gator Gum also featured electrolytes, the sour taste seems to work the same in the modern version of the gum. In this sense, however, it's important to note that Quench Gum doesn't actually solve the need for proper hydration. Instead, it simply eliminates feelings of thirst in athletes.
So, sure, the gum can be a great way to keep your mouth and throat moist, and it's also an easy way to get a boost of electrolytes if you can't stop for a sip of water or Gatorade. However, as was the case when chewing Gator Gum, you still need to ensure you're hydrating properly pre and post-workout. If you do decide to chew the gum, use this helpful water hack to make the flavor last longer.