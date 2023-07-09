The Easiest Way To Fish Out Stray Eggshells Involves No Tools
Few things are more annoying than seeing a small piece of eggshell in cake batter, dough, or homemade mayo. While it's true that eggshells are chock-full of calcium, you definitely don't want them in your food. They may be contaminated with Salmonella or other harmful bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning. Eating a piece of eggshell is unlikely to cause any harm, but you should still remove it from your mixing bowl.
One solution is to fish it out with a fork or knife. However, this trick may not work if you need to remove those annoying shell pieces from cracked eggs or sauces. The shell bits could slip off the fork and make their way back into the bowl. Another option is to use a larger piece of shell or a half eggshell as a scoop. But as it turns out, there's an even easier way to remove stray eggshells from your mixing bowl. And the best part is, you don't need any tools to get it done — all you'll need are your own two hands.
Remove eggshells from your bowl in an instant
The next time you find a piece of eggshell in your mixing bowl, wet your fingers and remove it by hand. The stray bits will stick to your fingers, making it easier to fish them out. (Remember to wash your hands thoroughly before getting started.) If the shell doesn't adhere to your fingers, rinse your hands and try again.
This trick works best when you're dealing with just one or two pieces of eggshell. If you find several bits of shell in your bowl, it's easier to scoop them out with a half eggshell. Ideally, use one with smooth edges to avoid further mess.
Another solution is to crack the eggs into a cup before mixing them with the other ingredients. After that, check for any stray pieces and use a wet finger to remove them. If you plan to use the eggshells, put them on a plate or in a small bowl and boil them before consumption.
Leftover eggshells have a multitude of uses
Eggshells are rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and other minerals, so don't rush into throwing them away. Calcium carbonate, a mineral that makes up 95% of their dry weight, is easily absorbed into the body and may help increase bone mineral density, suggests a 2003 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. But, as mentioned earlier, eggshells can be contaminated with bacteria and cause foodborne illnesses. For this reason, it's recommended to boil them. Let them dry, and then use a pestle and mortar to turn them into powder. Add the powder to smoothies, juices, homemade bread, or cooked meals to boost your calcium intake.
Eggshells can also be used as compost, chicken feed, or home decorations. For example, you could paint a couple of eggshell halves and then use them as candle holders. Place a tea light inside each half for a soft, glowing ambiance. If you're the creative type, break eggshells into pieces and use them to create mosaic artwork. You can also add eggshell powder to body lotions or creams for a gentle exfoliating effect.
You might have heard that salt can salvage bad coffee, but eggshells will do the trick, too. All you need to do is rinse an eggshell in vinegar to kill bacteria, crush it into small pieces, and then add it to your cup of joe. The calcium carbonate in eggshells helps reduce coffee's acidity and bitterness, resulting in a milder flavor.