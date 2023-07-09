The Easiest Way To Fish Out Stray Eggshells Involves No Tools

Few things are more annoying than seeing a small piece of eggshell in cake batter, dough, or homemade mayo. While it's true that eggshells are chock-full of calcium, you definitely don't want them in your food. They may be contaminated with Salmonella or other harmful bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning. Eating a piece of eggshell is unlikely to cause any harm, but you should still remove it from your mixing bowl.

One solution is to fish it out with a fork or knife. However, this trick may not work if you need to remove those annoying shell pieces from cracked eggs or sauces. The shell bits could slip off the fork and make their way back into the bowl. Another option is to use a larger piece of shell or a half eggshell as a scoop. But as it turns out, there's an even easier way to remove stray eggshells from your mixing bowl. And the best part is, you don't need any tools to get it done — all you'll need are your own two hands.