Délice d'Argental Papaya Cheese Is A Fancy Find That's Way Cheaper At Costco
If you're craving a fresh and fruity cheese, you may want to check out Délice d'Argental Papaya. This soft cheese has a mild and slightly sour flavor, and may even feature notes of mushrooms and salt. That savory flavor is complemented by the small chunks of dried papaya decorating the exterior, providing some sweetness to balance out the cheese's flavors.
It's not likely that you'll be able to find Délice d'Argental Papaya in most grocery stores. It's produced in Burgundy, France, and hand-shaped before being shipped out to stores. A variety without the dried papaya pieces is available at some Whole Foods locations, but if you want that tropical fruity flavor, you might need to put in a bit more effort to track it down.
Online, the cheese retails for around $20 to $25 per seven ounces. Though the price might seem steep, it can actually be found at Costco for about half the price. Instagram user @costcobuys showed off the cheese in a video, and stated that the store was selling 7.05 ounces for only $10 in its dairy section.
The cheese closely resembles one other variety
The Délice d'Argental Papaya is actually a spin on a different kind of cheese: Brillat Savarin. The buttery French cheese (which is actually not vegetarian-safe) was created in the 1930s, and it's ideally savored as a dessert cheese. It pairs well alongside glasses of wine, specifically champagne or rosé.
Given its soft texture and slightly sour taste, it's often recommended to pair this cow milk cheese with fruit. The Délice d'Argental Papaya takes the extra effort out of the combination by coating the cheese in small papaya pieces, so you can easily slice off a piece of the cheese to enjoy with a hint of sweetness.
Délice d'Argental differs a little in texture, too. Although Brillat Savarin is smooth and creamy, Délice d'Argental includes crème fraîche in its production, which gives the finished product an ultra-silky, whipped feeling, whereas Brillat Savarin is denser, though still creamy.
The cheese is ultra rich in flavor
Délice d'Argental is a triple crème cheese, meaning it boasts a minimum fat content of 75%. The cheese mixture is hand-poured into the cheese molds, and then allowed to age and develop its signature fluffy texture.
The ultra-rich and tangy flavor of Délice d'Argental makes the dried papaya a perfect pairing for the cheese, thanks to the sweet and tropical flavors of the fruit. You can use a cheese knife (or even dental floss) to cut into the cheese. You can then scoop some of the Délice d'Argental Papaya onto a cracker, or simply bite into the cheese and fruit combo on its own.
One commenter on the Instagram post noted that some Costco locations may not carry the cheese, so it may take some extra searching to find it. But the next time you make a trip to the bulk food store, consider checking the dairy section for a package of the Délice d'Argental Papaya — you may just wind up with a sweet-and-savory dessert cheese to elevate your evening meals.