Délice d'Argental Papaya Cheese Is A Fancy Find That's Way Cheaper At Costco

If you're craving a fresh and fruity cheese, you may want to check out Délice d'Argental Papaya. This soft cheese has a mild and slightly sour flavor, and may even feature notes of mushrooms and salt. That savory flavor is complemented by the small chunks of dried papaya decorating the exterior, providing some sweetness to balance out the cheese's flavors.

It's not likely that you'll be able to find Délice d'Argental Papaya in most grocery stores. It's produced in Burgundy, France, and hand-shaped before being shipped out to stores. A variety without the dried papaya pieces is available at some Whole Foods locations, but if you want that tropical fruity flavor, you might need to put in a bit more effort to track it down.

Online, the cheese retails for around $20 to $25 per seven ounces. Though the price might seem steep, it can actually be found at Costco for about half the price. Instagram user @costcobuys showed off the cheese in a video, and stated that the store was selling 7.05 ounces for only $10 in its dairy section.