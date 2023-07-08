The Best Way To Reheat Crab Cakes Without Them Totally Falling Apart

Crab cakes are a delicious, comforting dish packed with chunky crabmeat, soft breadcrumbs, and an assortment of herbs, spices, and sauces. The egg inside these moreish cakes is essential to bind the other ingredients and keep the patty in shape. Unfortunately, sometimes the egg needs some help to keep those cakes from falling apart. Before cooking, temperature is the key factor in stopping your cakes from breaking, but how can you stop a crumbly mess when you decide to reheat these wonders?

When reheating anything, you always risk the dish drying out; the same applies to crab cakes too. Ultimately drying out the cakes won't only ruin the taste but could also impact the shape of the cakes. To avoid this at all costs, it's important to introduce a little moisture into the reheating process. Spreading butter onto each cake is the best way to reheat crab cakes. It will keep the leftover patties moist and delectable while also preserving their lovely round shape.