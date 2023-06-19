Temperature Is The Key Factor To Stop Your Crab Cakes From Falling Apart

There's nothing like a flaky, delicious plate of crab cakes with lots of tender crab meat and little to no filler. Crafting the perfect crab cake takes a lot of know-how and plenty of quality ingredients: fresh meat, lemon, and an incredibly important balance of binders that can make or break the consistency and flavor of the cakes. Panko breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, egg — these additions are all important and should be used with care. But one of the most important elements in ensuring your next crab cake dinner is a success isn't even something edible in the mix: It's temperature!

Refrigerating your crab cakes before cooking is essential when it comes to texture and consistency. The time in the fridge allows the batter to set up and solidify, much like the similar technique of putting cookie dough in the fridge before baking. Without this important step, your cakes are much more prone to disintegrating in the frying pan.