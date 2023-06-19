Temperature Is The Key Factor To Stop Your Crab Cakes From Falling Apart
There's nothing like a flaky, delicious plate of crab cakes with lots of tender crab meat and little to no filler. Crafting the perfect crab cake takes a lot of know-how and plenty of quality ingredients: fresh meat, lemon, and an incredibly important balance of binders that can make or break the consistency and flavor of the cakes. Panko breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, egg — these additions are all important and should be used with care. But one of the most important elements in ensuring your next crab cake dinner is a success isn't even something edible in the mix: It's temperature!
Refrigerating your crab cakes before cooking is essential when it comes to texture and consistency. The time in the fridge allows the batter to set up and solidify, much like the similar technique of putting cookie dough in the fridge before baking. Without this important step, your cakes are much more prone to disintegrating in the frying pan.
Prep ahead for the best crab cakes
You'll want to get an early start on your crab cakes to allow enough time to let them properly rest in the fridge. Most sources recommend at least two hours of chill time before frying, but some suggest letting them sit in the cold for longer. You can safely let your mixture chill for up to 24 hours before you're ready to cook, and that extra time will only make it easier for the cakes to hold together during frying.
When it's time to cook, be gentle with your cakes. Grease your pan and heat it to medium-high, careful to not let it get scorching. Let the cakes cook fully on one side before flipping, about five minutes; this will also help them stick together properly. If you're worried about flipping, you can also bake or broil your crab cakes — for baking, 15 to 20 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit should suffice. For broiling you can put the oven on a low broil for about 15 minutes, but be sure to watch them carefully to avoid burning!
Binders for a better crab cake
What about the crab cake mix itself? While it's impossible to have a crab cake made only of fresh crab, with the right binders you'll barely taste the additives and the flaky meat of these crustaceans will shine right through. The ideal mix includes panko breadcrumbs (which have a light flavor and texture that won't weigh the meat down too much), a touch of mayonnaise, and an egg to wrap everything together and get it to stick. The egg is especially important because the fat of the egg's yolk helps the mixture to form cohesion.
From there, seasonings are the dealer's choice. Some people prefer a touch of mustard, a hit of Tabasco, a dash of paprika, or all three. Others are content with a sprinkling of the classic Old Bay. Be sure to serve with a squeeze of lemon and, if you want, a tangy tartar or remoulade.