Mushroom Ketchup: How To Properly Use The Umami-Packed Sauce

Mushroom ketchup? Whose crazy idea is this? Well, this might come as a surprise to you, but ketchup used to be made from mushrooms (and a whole lot of other non-tomato ingredients). Ketchup originated over 2,000 years ago in Southern China. In fact, its very name comes from the Hokkien Chinese word "kê-tsiap," which originally referred to a pasty sauce made from fermented fish entrails. The product eventually spread throughout Southeast Asia before it was introduced to European traders around the late 1600s. They took samples back with them to their respective homelands, launching a ketchup craze in the West. It became particularly popular in 18th century Britain when the first recipe for "English Katchup" appeared in Eliza Smith's seminal cookbook "The Compleat Housewife." The final line of the recipe reads: "You may add to it the clear Liquor that comes from Mushrooms."

Smith's recipe also included shallots, anchovies, horseradish, ginger, mace, lemon peel, and cloves. These were dissolved into a mixture of white wine and vinegar. Other recipes for mushroom ketchup actually include finely diced mushrooms themselves as a base for the sauce, and while there is a good deal of variation from one recipe to the next, the common thread has always been the use of vinegar. This solution served the vital purpose of preserving perishable ingredients like fish and mushrooms in the era before refrigeration. Eliza Smith advises readers to serve her ketchup with "any dish of meat," and other recipes for mushroom ketchup typically recommend the same. There's actually some curious reasoning behind this.