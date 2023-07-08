Put A Twist On Classic Bananas Foster With Different Fruit Varieties

What is bananas Foster? The classic dish starts with flambéed banana slices in a sweet rum sauce and finishes with nuts and vanilla ice cream. If it helps, think of it like a hot banana split. You could serve bananas Foster in numerous ways, such as atop French toast and pancakes or alongside other favorite desserts. Now that we've established a basic understanding of this dessert, we think you should swap out the bananas with different varieties of fruit. You might feel like taking bananas out of banana Foster would be completely contradictory, but hear us out.

While you obviously can't have bananas Foster without bananas, we're focusing on the method in which the dish is made, flambeéing your fruit of choice of rum or other alcohols. For example, flambé peaches in bourbon and serve it on top of your favorite ice cream or pie. You could also flambé plums in your favorite red wine. By opening up the possibilities of simple bananas Foster by changing the fruit and alcohol, you could create a blueberry Foster, a peach Foster, or even a pineapple Foster — whatever suits you best.

There's some fascinating science behind the combination of fruit, alcohol, and flame. For instance, cooking fruits like bananas and peaches in rum, whiskey, or other types of alcohol enhances the taste.