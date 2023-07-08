The Cheesecake Factory's Cocktails May Not Be As Strong As You'd Like

If you've ever enjoyed an evening out at The Cheesecake Factory, then you know it has an extensive menu with numerous unique drink options, from exotic mojitos to specialty cocktails. At first glance, these boozy beverages may seem like a good deal, but according to an insider, unlike other establishments that might allow a heavy-handed pour to keep customers coming back for more, The Cheesecake Factory's bartenders have to strictly control the amount of alcohol in each drink.

Former Cheesecake Factory employee Ken Schwartz explained to Insider that "The restaurant puts exactly the required amount of alcohol in each drink and no more. The rest of the drink is ice, mixer, and fluff." This means that customers may end up with nothing more than a glass full of juices, ice, and non-alcoholic mixers. Not to mention, the cost of these watered-down drinks can leave a sour taste in your wallet (as can the cost of their small plates, which are reportedly very small for their price).

For cocktail connoisseurs and anyone looking to have a good time at the popular chain restaurant, this news might come as a considerable disappointment. However, there's an art and a science to learning how to order The Cheesecake Factory cocktails with that boozy buzz you're looking for.