The Cheesecake Factory's Cocktails May Not Be As Strong As You'd Like
If you've ever enjoyed an evening out at The Cheesecake Factory, then you know it has an extensive menu with numerous unique drink options, from exotic mojitos to specialty cocktails. At first glance, these boozy beverages may seem like a good deal, but according to an insider, unlike other establishments that might allow a heavy-handed pour to keep customers coming back for more, The Cheesecake Factory's bartenders have to strictly control the amount of alcohol in each drink.
Former Cheesecake Factory employee Ken Schwartz explained to Insider that "The restaurant puts exactly the required amount of alcohol in each drink and no more. The rest of the drink is ice, mixer, and fluff." This means that customers may end up with nothing more than a glass full of juices, ice, and non-alcoholic mixers. Not to mention, the cost of these watered-down drinks can leave a sour taste in your wallet (as can the cost of their small plates, which are reportedly very small for their price).
For cocktail connoisseurs and anyone looking to have a good time at the popular chain restaurant, this news might come as a considerable disappointment. However, there's an art and a science to learning how to order The Cheesecake Factory cocktails with that boozy buzz you're looking for.
Are The Cheesecake Factory cocktails worth your money?
Ken Schwartz, the former employee, offered his opinion on the matter, stating, "A lot of places make their money at the bar, but The Cheesecake Factory are masters of it." But before you dismiss the restaurant's cocktails entirely, you should know that this isn't specific to The Cheesecake Factory alone. In fact, many restaurants dilute their cocktails — it's a bartending technique that helps to balance out the flavors and prevent the alcohol from overpowering the other ingredients.
Calum Fraser, chief blender at Bowmore, explained the science behind this to Food & Wine as it relates to whiskey, revealing that "when water is added and the alcoholic strength changes, so does the make-up of the compounds and molecules relative to each other, which in turn alters the flavor profile."
Of course, the amount of alcohol in a drink isn't the only factor that determines its worth. The quality of the ingredients, the skill of the bartender, and the overall experience all contribute to a cocktail's value. The point is that the next time you're at The Cheesecake Factory, simply be aware that the cocktails might not pack the same punch as the ones you mix at home with more generous pours.
Which cocktails have the most alcohol?
If you're someone who enjoys a stiff drink, you may have been disappointed by the revelations behind the strength of The Cheesecake Factory's cocktails. However, there are still ways to get your boozy fix. For starters, knowing which cocktails to order can make a big difference. Drinks like a martini, Manhattan, and a negroni all typically contain around two shots of alcohol each, compared to some less potent options like a gin and tonic, which generally has around 2 oz (1.33 shots) total.
While we can't confirm the exact ingredients used in The Cheesecake Factory's cocktails, this information gives you a good idea of which drinks to seek out if you're looking for a buzz. So, if you're in the mood for something a little stronger, aim for one of these three classics. Or, if you're feeling daring, ask the bartender to make you a Long Island Iced Tea. Notorious for its potency, this cocktail often contains a mix of four or five different spirits, packing a serious punch with a total of three shots in just one glass.
Ultimately, the key to enjoying your experience at The Cheesecake Factory is all about knowing what to order. For example, it helps to know which 11 foods you should avoid ordering at The Cheesecake Factory.