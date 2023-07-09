The Pastry Bag Hack That'll Pit Cherries Easier Than Ever

A frosting tip is all you need to pit cherries without ruining their shape. First, wash and dry your cherries thoroughly. Lay them on a kitchen towel or put them in a bowl, and remove the stems. Pick one and place the stem end on top of a round or star-shaped pastry tip. Next, press the cherry into the pastry tip to push the pit out.

You may also place the cherry stem-side-up on top of a frosting tip, but this method can be a bit messy. The advantage is that you don't have to remove the stems. When you press the cherry against the tip, the stem should pop out along with the pit. After that, you can either discard or reuse the cherry pits.

One option is to use these tiny seeds to make cherry pit vinegar. Simply put them in a jar, pour vinegar over them, and shake well. Seal the jar and place it in a cool, dry place for three to four weeks. The pits can also be used to make liquor, meat glazes, or simple syrup, but make sure you discard them afterward. Cherry, peach, and apricot pits contain cyanide, a chemical that may cause poisoning if ingested.