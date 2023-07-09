The Pastry Bag Hack That'll Pit Cherries Easier Than Ever
One of the best things about summer is the abundance of fruits and vegetables on store shelves. Just imagine sitting in your garden while snacking on a handful of cherries. With their bright red color and sweet aroma, these tiny fruits will delight your senses, leaving you craving more. The only drawback is that you must first remove the pit. This extra step can be quite challenging when you make pies, cakes, or other cherry desserts.
Luckily, there are dozens of kitchen tools you can use to pit cherries in no time. For example, you can remove the seeds with a metal pastry tip. It's super easy and takes just a few seconds. Another option is to take the pit out with a straw, paper clip, chopstick, or skewer. A sharp knife will do the trick, too, but it's not the best choice if you want to keep the cherries intact.
How to use a pastry tip to pit cherries in no time
A frosting tip is all you need to pit cherries without ruining their shape. First, wash and dry your cherries thoroughly. Lay them on a kitchen towel or put them in a bowl, and remove the stems. Pick one and place the stem end on top of a round or star-shaped pastry tip. Next, press the cherry into the pastry tip to push the pit out.
You may also place the cherry stem-side-up on top of a frosting tip, but this method can be a bit messy. The advantage is that you don't have to remove the stems. When you press the cherry against the tip, the stem should pop out along with the pit. After that, you can either discard or reuse the cherry pits.
One option is to use these tiny seeds to make cherry pit vinegar. Simply put them in a jar, pour vinegar over them, and shake well. Seal the jar and place it in a cool, dry place for three to four weeks. The pits can also be used to make liquor, meat glazes, or simple syrup, but make sure you discard them afterward. Cherry, peach, and apricot pits contain cyanide, a chemical that may cause poisoning if ingested.
What can you use if you don't have a pastry tip?
If you run out of pastry tips, you can pit cherries with a paper clip. All you need to do is bend it to create a small hook or "S" shape and then insert it into the stem end. Apply a bit of pressure while twisting the paper clip in a circular motion, just like you did with the pastry tip. Once the pit is loose, remove it by slowly pulling the paper clip out of the cherry.
Larger cherries can be pitted with a bottle. Simply place them on top of a sturdy bottle and use a chopstick to push the pit into the bottle. Similarly, you can use a skewer or metal straw to push the pit through the cherry. Just remember to wear an apron and cover the kitchen table with plastic foil or thick paper towels.
Last but not least, consider buying a cherry pitter. This gadget isn't a must-have, but it may come in handy for those who freeze or cook large batches of cherries. If, say, you start most days with a cherry smoothie or make cherry pie on weekends, then it makes sense to use a pitter.