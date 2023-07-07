Buffalo's Signature Sponge Candy Wouldn't Be The Same Without The Cold Climate

Many towns around the country are known for having a trademark candy that they are known for. Take Hershey, Pennsylvania, for example, or Atlantic City in New Jersey, who's known for its boardwalk saltwater taffy. In keeping with the tradition of having a candy to call their own, Buffalo, New York, is known for selling sponge candy (along with plenty of other delicious delicacies).

Contrary to what you may think, Buffalo sponge candy isn't just another name for sponge cake, nor does it refer to candy that tastes like you're chewing on a kitchen sponge (whew!). Sponge candy instead refers to a candy that's very similar to toffee but with a light, airy texture and dotted with tiny holes, much like the surface of an ordinary sponge. Despite being made with sugar, corn syrup, and baking soda, sponge candy is almost exclusively found around the Buffalo area because of how temperature sensitive the candy is. The cooler temperatures of the Buffalo area ensure that the candy stays crisp and light while, on the contrary, warmer temperatures cause the delicate candies to melt.

But what makes it so delicate? Other toffees and taffy candies are sold all over in places that are far warmer than Buffalo without any problem, so what makes Buffalo sponge candy so sensitive to heat despite being made out of three very common ingredients? The answer isn't in the ingredients, but in how those ingredients react to give the candy its famous texture.