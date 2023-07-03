WHO Is Pushing For Stricter Food Marketing Guidelines For Children

Walking down the cereal aisle, the smiling cartoon characters that adorn every box beckon shoppers to purchase them. While children grow up loving Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to see stricter food marketing guidelines for children. The organization prefers to highlight that a happier meal is full of more balanced food choices.

According to the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, an analysis of 96 studies found that "food marketing was associated with increased intake, choice, preference, and purchase requests in children and adolescents." The study recommended that restricting children's exposure to this type of marketing would positively impact childhood health.

Speaking to WHO's new recommendations, Dr. Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety of WHO stated that "aggressive and pervasive marketing of foods and beverages high in fats, sugars and salt to children is responsible for unhealthy dietary choices." Whether it is a catchy jingle, a television connection, or a celebrity endorsement, the marketing techniques persuade the young consumer to want, need, or otherwise crave that particular food offering.

Although this idea is the purpose of advertising, WHO wants governments to consider more oversight to limit or restrict specifically targeting a younger demographic with its campaigns. The food choice may not be removed; rather, the shiny toy in the box might not be front and center on the packaging. While these WHO recommendations could supplement healthier food environments, governments and companies are the ones that need to implement these concepts.