Walmart's Chicken Dipping Sauce Is A Total Chick-Fil-A Copycat

Not all Walmart products are created equal, but fans of the store seem to love the brand's Great Value chicken dipping sauce. The product is described as "sweet and zesty" on the website and "made with a rich honey mustard sauce and a hint of BBQ smoke flavor," effectively comparing it to Chick-fil-A's time-tested condiment. The sauce has a 4.3 out of five stars and more than 160 reviews, with the majority of customers saying it tastes just like the real sauce.

"I became obsessed with this sauce a few years ago and cannot quit it. I honestly couldn't believe anyone could recreate this, but they did. It is not similar, its exactly like it," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper even dared to say that it's "better" than Chick-fil-A sauce.

Of course, there were a handful of people who didn't love it, but most of the negative reviews have to do with the product arriving damaged or even expired when ordered online. Some people did dislike the taste, though, with one comparing it to "sweetened corn starch mixed with liquid glue." Still, the majority can't get enough.