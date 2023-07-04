Walmart's Chicken Dipping Sauce Is A Total Chick-Fil-A Copycat
Chick-fil-A is famous not only for its crispy tenders and sandwiches, but also for its iconic Chick-fil-A sauce — a secret blend of honey mustard and barbecue sauce that takes its standard chicken up a notch. But it turns out the fast-casual chain might have some competition: a "knockoff" brand Chick-fil-A sauce sold by Walmart has captivated consumers for tasting just like the real thing.
The sauce comes from Walmart's Great Value brand and is simply called "Restaurant Style Chicken Dipping Sauce." It's been available for several years, and it supposedly tastes the same as the chicken chain's signature sauce; plus, the cost might have some shoppers choosing the Great Value brand first. A 12-ounce bottle of the copycat costs about $0.17 per ounce, while a 16-ounce bottle of the real thing costs around $0.25 per ounce. It's received strong reviews from customers on Walmart's site, and the sauce even has its own Reddit thread.
Customers rave about Walmart's copycat sauce
Not all Walmart products are created equal, but fans of the store seem to love the brand's Great Value chicken dipping sauce. The product is described as "sweet and zesty" on the website and "made with a rich honey mustard sauce and a hint of BBQ smoke flavor," effectively comparing it to Chick-fil-A's time-tested condiment. The sauce has a 4.3 out of five stars and more than 160 reviews, with the majority of customers saying it tastes just like the real sauce.
"I became obsessed with this sauce a few years ago and cannot quit it. I honestly couldn't believe anyone could recreate this, but they did. It is not similar, its exactly like it," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper even dared to say that it's "better" than Chick-fil-A sauce.
Of course, there were a handful of people who didn't love it, but most of the negative reviews have to do with the product arriving damaged or even expired when ordered online. Some people did dislike the taste, though, with one comparing it to "sweetened corn starch mixed with liquid glue." Still, the majority can't get enough.
Chick-fil-A launched its own line of store-bought sauces in 2020
When Walmart's Great Value sauce hit store shelves, Chick-fil-A had not yet started selling its own brand in stores. Coverage around Walmart's sauce dates back to at least 2018, while Chick-fil-A didn't roll out its bottled version of its signature sauce to stores until 2020. With that said, for a while, Walmart's version was flying off the shelves because people could only get their hands on so many Chick-fil-A sauce packets at once.
Some customers even left negative reviews on the product several years ago because they couldn't find it in any local Walmart stores; it was a hot item. Now, though, a brief online check suggests it's readily available to order as well as buy in-store.
Today, Walmart also sells signature Chick-fil-A bottled sauce, although the brand's bottles are bigger and more expensive. The Walmart version is 4 ounces smaller and almost two dollars less, so it could still be a good alternative for those who won't use it as much or want to save some money.