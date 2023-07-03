The DIY Cooking Spray Hack That'll Work Wonders In A Pinch

Whether you want to grease a cake pan in seconds or spritz your air fryer with a nonstick coating, cooking spray has your back. The classic yellow aerosol bottle can be seen in kitchen pantries everywhere and is a great substitute when you don't want to get out the bottle of canola oil or melt a stick of butter. But that convenience comes with a price: Those cans (and dollars) can add up over time, and with some cooking sprays containing extra ingredients like preservatives, they're not always the optimal choice. So along with one mistake you may be making with cooking spray, you might just want to skip it and make your own.

Luckily, it's simple to make your own cooking spray at home. With just water, oil, and a mister bottle that you can pick up from any kitchen or garden store, you can whip up a spray that will do the same job with less cost, less waste, and fewer additives than the grocery store version. (And it'll even taste better!)