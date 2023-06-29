Aspartame Could Soon Be Labeled As A Possible Carcinogen. Here's What We Know

A common alternative sweetener used in zero-calorie drinks, diet sodas, and sugar-free products may soon be labeled as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer research division next month, according to leaked documents. Aspartame — used by brands Equal and NutraSweet, was assessed by WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The IARC's findings determined it may be appropriate to change aspartame's current non-carcinogenic "hazard classification."

In IARC Monographs terminology, "possibly carcinogenic to humans" means there's limited evidence a substance may cause cancer in humans, and sufficient evidence from animal trials. It's the same designation given to gas engine exhausts, the occupational hazards of being a barber or hairdresser, and using aloe vera. The IARC uses a grouping system based on the level of certainty a given substance is a carcinogen. The highest is known carcinogens, then "probable" carcinogens, "possible" carcinogens, and finally non-carcinogens.

The International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA) which represents the interests of the non-alcoholic beverage industry claims that it remains confident in the safety of aspartame. ICBA Executive Director Kate Loatman noted that food safety authorities in over 90 countries (including the FDA) consider it to be a safe sugar alternative. Loatman stated: "Public health authorities should be deeply concerned that this leaked opinion contradicts decades of high-quality scientific evidence and could needlessly mislead consumers into consuming more sugar rather than choosing safe no- and low-sugar options."