Cornbread Is The Unexpected Way To Switch Up Tres Leches Cake

Tres leches cake is one of the most decadent desserts out there. Thick yellow cake covered in whipped frosting and the creamiest of tres leches sauces — there aren't many ways to improve upon the classic. But there are a few ways to dress up the cake into something a little extra special — and one of those ways is by incorporating cornbread.

Cornbread may call to mind your last cookout, but the savory bread with a heavy crumb has a lot to offer tres leches cake. Instead of the cake's traditional flavor profile, the cornbread brings a savory element to the mix. The result is a cake that's still deliciously sweet, but a bit more nuanced in flavor and texture. And it's almost as easy to make as it is to eat. If you're a fan of either cornbread or tres leches cake, this will change the way you look at both.