Cold Stone Creamery Released A Glittery New Flavor To Celebrate The Barbie Movie

If you think you're seeing pink everywhere, don't worry, your eyes aren't fooling you. In celebration of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, you can now party and eat like Barbie with colorful sweet treats.

To celebrate the release of this film, Cold Stone Creamery is teaming up with Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures — per a press release. Now, a new ice cream flavor (pink cotton candy), inspired by the "Barbie" movie, is coming to the ice cream chain. Pink cotton candy is also available in one of Cold Stone Creamery's signature creations — All That Glitters is Pink — and a new cake — the Best Cake Ever!

In addition to this cotton candy ice cream, the All That Glitters is Pink also features graham cracker pie crust, colorful Dance Party Sprinkles, and a whipped topping. Meanwhile, the Best Cake Ever! additionally has layers of yellow cake donned with white frosting and, again, Dance Party Sprinkles. These desserts are available across the country until August 8 for "Barbie" fans and ice cream lovers alike to try.

Are sweet treats not enough for you? Do you also want Cold Stone Creamery gift cards or movie tickets? Folks can enter a sweepstake — up until August 8 — for a chance to win various prizes, including a Barbie Dreamhouse grand prize.