Cold Stone Creamery Released A Glittery New Flavor To Celebrate The Barbie Movie
If you think you're seeing pink everywhere, don't worry, your eyes aren't fooling you. In celebration of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, you can now party and eat like Barbie with colorful sweet treats.
To celebrate the release of this film, Cold Stone Creamery is teaming up with Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures — per a press release. Now, a new ice cream flavor (pink cotton candy), inspired by the "Barbie" movie, is coming to the ice cream chain. Pink cotton candy is also available in one of Cold Stone Creamery's signature creations — All That Glitters is Pink — and a new cake — the Best Cake Ever!
In addition to this cotton candy ice cream, the All That Glitters is Pink also features graham cracker pie crust, colorful Dance Party Sprinkles, and a whipped topping. Meanwhile, the Best Cake Ever! additionally has layers of yellow cake donned with white frosting and, again, Dance Party Sprinkles. These desserts are available across the country until August 8 for "Barbie" fans and ice cream lovers alike to try.
Are sweet treats not enough for you? Do you also want Cold Stone Creamery gift cards or movie tickets? Folks can enter a sweepstake — up until August 8 — for a chance to win various prizes, including a Barbie Dreamhouse grand prize.
This flavor is just the latest of many Barbiecore items
The collaboration between Cold Stone Creamery, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Mattel is just the latest of countless products and accessories released in honor of the "Barbie" movie. Companies are putting out all sorts of neon pink goods, from hair clips, clothing, and roller skates to electric toothbrushes and even Xbox consoles. And good news for foodies: Cold Stone Creamery's "Barbie"-inspired ice cream flavor is just one of several food partnerships out there in the world right now.
People can live out their "Barbie" food dreams by eating Pinkberry's "Barbie"-inspired frozen yogurt, by sipping on "Barbie"-esque pink lemonade, and even by dining in at a Malibu Barbie café in New York City. These "Barbie" collaborations are essentially just brands taking advantage of the buzz surrounding the film, which began as early as last year when social media interest in Barbiecore fashion — which emphasizes hot pink and all things Barbie — notably skyrocketed.