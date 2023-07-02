Costco Shoppers Are Divided On JonnyPops' Watermelon Flavor
One thing that Costco shoppers can probably all agree on is that the warehouse retailer practically has everything a person needs, from produce and meat to toiletries and household items. But one item that has divided some Costco fans is the brand JonnyPops, particularly the watermelon flavor.
JonnyPops' watermelon-flavored ice pops (sometimes widely known as "popsicles") have amassed mixed reception on social media. The ice pops were seen in Costco stores as early as late May, according to an Instagram account. In the comments, users were split on the taste of the ice pops. While some people lauded the fruity and "refreshing" flavor, a few criticized the pops for having "no taste."
Though some have called the frozen treats flavorless, one TikTok user said the pops were too sweet for their liking. It's unclear how much the watermelon-flavored ice pops currently cost — they were sold for $11.99 last year — but you can grab a pack of 18 pops at Costco to try for yourself.
Social media is divided over the flavor
JonnyPops will probably be a total hit or a major miss, depending on your taste preferences. The ice pops are organic, vegan frozen ice treats that largely consist of water, cane sugar, watermelon juice, and natural flavors. With simple ingredients, one pop comes out to be just 50 calories with 12 grams of sugar.
For some, these ingredients make for the perfect watermelon-flavored dessert. In a Reddit thread, one Redditor noted the ice pops "taste exactly like watermelon. Anyone who says they're too watered down is expecting an ice pop loaded with sugar. I much prefer these as they aren't upsettingly sweet or sticky."
However, a few shoppers called the frozen treat either too sweet or too watery. One particular Redditor summed up the flavor as "sugar water with a hint of watermelon." The reviews on JonnyPops' website were also divided between people raving about the pops to people complaining about the sweetness.
Other flavors to try
Whether you enjoy or loathe the watermelon pops, there are other flavors to indulge. JonnyPops carry dozens of flavors, with most being available at Costco. If you like JonnyPops' watermelon pops, then its orange and grape ones should be an instant favorite as well. Both flavors are vegan, with the orange-flavored pops containing oat milk.
Other fruity and colorful flavors include the Red White & Boom, Rainbow Fruit Stacks, and Summer Sunrise. The Rainbow Fruit Stacks were recently found at a Costco by a TikToker. The Rainbow Fruit Stacks is a cherry and orange-flavored pop that comes in rainbow colors. Other flavors, such as the Star-Spangled Flag, were found at Costco too.
JonnyPops also carry creamy fruit-forward frozen treats containing dairy, such as Mangos; Pineapple & Coconut; and Raspberries & Blueberries. Another fan favorite is the Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry flavor, which is a strawberry cream-based bar coated in chocolate. JonnyPops are also available at other retailers like Target and Wegmans.