Costco Shoppers Are Divided On JonnyPops' Watermelon Flavor

One thing that Costco shoppers can probably all agree on is that the warehouse retailer practically has everything a person needs, from produce and meat to toiletries and household items. But one item that has divided some Costco fans is the brand JonnyPops, particularly the watermelon flavor.

JonnyPops' watermelon-flavored ice pops (sometimes widely known as "popsicles") have amassed mixed reception on social media. The ice pops were seen in Costco stores as early as late May, according to an Instagram account. In the comments, users were split on the taste of the ice pops. While some people lauded the fruity and "refreshing" flavor, a few criticized the pops for having "no taste."

Though some have called the frozen treats flavorless, one TikTok user said the pops were too sweet for their liking. It's unclear how much the watermelon-flavored ice pops currently cost — they were sold for $11.99 last year — but you can grab a pack of 18 pops at Costco to try for yourself.