Pepsi Just Unveiled Its First Ever Cola-Infused Ketchup To Help Celebrate July 4

Hot dogs are a staple of most July 4 cookouts, and Pepsi is taking the opportunity to illustrate just how well its products go with this all-American food. In an effort to show that life is simply #BetterWithPepsi, the beverage manufacturer is releasing a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind condiment that uses its iconic cola formula as a base, per a press release.

Pepsi Colachup, a specialty ketchup that features Pepsi as a key ingredient, was developed in conjunction with the great minds at Culinary Institute of America Consulting. While the combination of sweet and tangy flavors is definitely intriguing for ketchup fans, this release is really putting the limited in limited edition. In fact, Pepsi's new release will be available only on July 4 at select baseball stadiums, including Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona; Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan; and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Patrons can find Pepsi Colachup at sampling carts, which will be located in certain sections of the ballparks. As of now, there's no indication that Pepsi's new ketchup product will be available for retail.