Pepsi Just Unveiled Its First Ever Cola-Infused Ketchup To Help Celebrate July 4
Hot dogs are a staple of most July 4 cookouts, and Pepsi is taking the opportunity to illustrate just how well its products go with this all-American food. In an effort to show that life is simply #BetterWithPepsi, the beverage manufacturer is releasing a limited-edition, one-of-a-kind condiment that uses its iconic cola formula as a base, per a press release.
Pepsi Colachup, a specialty ketchup that features Pepsi as a key ingredient, was developed in conjunction with the great minds at Culinary Institute of America Consulting. While the combination of sweet and tangy flavors is definitely intriguing for ketchup fans, this release is really putting the limited in limited edition. In fact, Pepsi's new release will be available only on July 4 at select baseball stadiums, including Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona; Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan; and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Patrons can find Pepsi Colachup at sampling carts, which will be located in certain sections of the ballparks. As of now, there's no indication that Pepsi's new ketchup product will be available for retail.
What to expect from Pepsi Colachup
As explained by Culinary Institute of America Consulting's director of client experience, "The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog."
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut mirrors this sentiment. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with Pepsi to show America that hot dogs go better with Pepsi," said Chestnut, a 15-time winner of hot dog eating contests.
While only baseball fans in certain cities will be able to sample the new condiment on July 4, Pepsi is offering another way for people to enjoy the winning combination of hot dogs and Pepsi. Starting the weekend before July 4 and extending through the holiday, consumers can text "FREEPEPSI" to 81234 and present a receipt featuring the purchase of hot dogs and Pepsi for a special reimbursement. As a thank you, you'll receive the monetary equivalent of a 20-ounce Pepsi, via Venmo, PayPal, or a digital gift card. You can also show off your Independence Day spread on social media using #BetterWithPepsi.