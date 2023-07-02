Why You Shouldn't Always Adhere To The Numbers On Your Stand Mixer

When you're baking up a batch of delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies, the stand mixer can take a little bit of effort out of your prep work. The kitchen gadgets are great for whipping creams, combining ingredients, and mixing up batters. They feature numbered dials corresponding to different speeds — perfect for a variety of different uses.

While it may be tempting to crank up the dial to get your treats in the oven as fast as possible, it's important to pay attention to your specific machine. If a recipe calls for a medium-speed mix, don't just turn that dial halfway — it may actually be too fast.

Stand mixers are much more powerful than mixing by hand, and may not even be necessary for smaller bakes. So cranking the machine up to a five out of 10 may actually be too intense for the food. High speeds could result in over-mixing the batter. Instead, you'll want to eyeball it. Keep an eye on the intensity of the mixing and adjust the dial accordingly.