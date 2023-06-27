Where Is RuckPack From Shark Tank Today?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Energy drinks provide an essential boost when you need it most, but many brands on the market these days include caffeine, which is associated with a disastrous crash. Because failure is not an option on the battlefield, Major Rob Dyer of the U.S. Marine Corps developed RuckPack, a one-of-a-kind energy drink and nutrition shot, as explained during Dyer's appearance on "Shark Tank" Season four, Episode 10. Dyer was inspired to create the drink during his time serving in Afghanistan, where he and his fellow Marines were tasked with carrying out important duties and staying alert for many hours on end.
The Sharks definitely saw the value in Dyer's product, so much so that the esteemed Major received two investment offers instead of one. And consumers seemingly agree with the sentiment in the pitch room, as RuckPack is still going strong more than a decade later. Per the company website, this combat nutrition product is currently available in citrus, strawberry, and raspberry. Additionally, Dyer's LinkedIn profile lists him as chief executive officer of RuckPack, a position he's held since 2008. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Dyer, despite his success on the show.
RuckPack fails to gain a foothold in retail stores
While Dyer's energy-enhancing product is still easily accessible via the company website, RuckPack does not appear to be sold in stores and is no longer available on Amazon (although the company still has a page on the site). The reasons for its lack of retail presence aren't totally clear, as the brand was able to secure an investment from not one, but two Sharks. Dyer initially requested a $75,000 investment in exchange for 10% of RuckPack to overcome inventory issues. Dyer also disclosed that he planned to add a caffeinated option to expand market appeal.
Ultimately, hosts Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec jointly offered RuckPack a $150,000 investment for 20% of the business, which Dyer accepted immediately. Despite the financial boost, RuckPack has not established a retail presence outside of the small independent retailers mentioned by Dyer during his appearance. The product does appear on the Walmart website, but it's currently listed as being out of stock. And while the product was said to have been sold in Walgreens way back in 2014, that no longer appears to be the case. Although it's not completely apparent why RuckPack faltered in this aspect of business, customers can still access Dyer's product by ordering it on the website.
Where RuckPack can be found today
As for the future of RuckPack, a Behind the Tank video shows how the company evolved over the years. Along with flavor improvements, the product update also increased the number of nootropics in the nutrition shot. Known as "cognitive enhancers," nootropics are natural or synthetic chemicals that are believed to improve thinking and cognition (per WebMD). Another video focusing on the origins of RuckPack mirrors this desire for product evolution, with Dyer stating that the beverage has undergone changes to the taste, ingredients, and effects of the energy drink to remain in line with the overall goal of making a "body perform at its peak."
Consumers seeking assistance with achieving peak performance can snag 15 packs of RuckPack in assorted flavors for $49.99 on the website. The company also has a presence on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, and posts appear to be updated on a semi-regular basis. And an Instagram post from June shows just how integral RuckPack is during a grueling workout. While Dyer's product doesn't exactly have brand recognition just yet, RuckPack seems to be on an upward trajectory.