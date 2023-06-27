Where Is RuckPack From Shark Tank Today?

Energy drinks provide an essential boost when you need it most, but many brands on the market these days include caffeine, which is associated with a disastrous crash. Because failure is not an option on the battlefield, Major Rob Dyer of the U.S. Marine Corps developed RuckPack, a one-of-a-kind energy drink and nutrition shot, as explained during Dyer's appearance on "Shark Tank" Season four, Episode 10. Dyer was inspired to create the drink during his time serving in Afghanistan, where he and his fellow Marines were tasked with carrying out important duties and staying alert for many hours on end.

The Sharks definitely saw the value in Dyer's product, so much so that the esteemed Major received two investment offers instead of one. And consumers seemingly agree with the sentiment in the pitch room, as RuckPack is still going strong more than a decade later. Per the company website, this combat nutrition product is currently available in citrus, strawberry, and raspberry. Additionally, Dyer's LinkedIn profile lists him as chief executive officer of RuckPack, a position he's held since 2008. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Dyer, despite his success on the show.