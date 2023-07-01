The Delectable Charentais Melon Is Revered By A Small French Town

If you come across a giant sculpture of a melon on the A7 highway in the south of France, you've likely found the hometown of the Charentais melon. The fruit is a regional specialty, grown and beloved in the French town of Cavaillon.

The oval-shaped melon is a little smaller than the standard cantaloupe — it's only about the size of a softball and weighs two to three pounds. The exterior looks pretty similar to the familiar melons, featuring a textured grey-green rind broken up by 10 darker green stripes.

Inside, the bright orange flesh of the melon is simultaneously firm and tender and features a pretty strong smell. The melons belong to the muskmelon variety, known for their powerful fragrances. The smell is just a preview of the flavor of the melon, which tastes mildly acidic, super sweet, and just a little bit floral. Its flavor is similar to that of the cantaloupe, just a little sweeter. Because of the melon's delicious flavor, some have dubbed it "the greatest melon in the world," according to Atlas Obscura.