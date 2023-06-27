Where Is Brazi Bites From Shark Tank Today?

When the sharks get a craving for a tasty food deal, it can be a feeding frenzy in the "Shark Tank." Brazi Bites brought its Brazilian cheese bread (Pão de queijo) to "Shark Tank" Season 7. Although the food brand hoped to earn a Shark partner, Brazi Bites created a buzz that helped it keep growing beyond its featured episode.

Arriving in the Tank, Brazi Bites founders, Cameron MacMullin and Junea Rocha pitched the group a $200,000 investment in exchange for 10% equity. As the Sharks nibbled on the four cheese bread flavors, everyone was impressed with the gluten-free snack. Made with tapioca flour, the bake from frozen food uses a family secret recipe. The food brand touted the easy preparation, gluten-free categorization, and crowd-pleasing flavor. It provided findings that the Brazilian cheese bread found a loyal audience and continued to gain market share.

While offers appeared fast and furious, the wrinkle arose during negotiations. The brand's founders had only 50% total equity in their company and that caused Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John to rescind their offers. Lori Greiner was the last shark standing. Brazi Bites accepted her offer of $200,000 for 16.5% equity.

Today, Brazi Bites can be found in over 17,000 stores including warehouse stores, national retailers, and online. In addition to its Brazilian cheese bread, the food brand offers pizza bites, empanadas, and breakfast sandwiches.