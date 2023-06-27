Where Is Off The Cob Tortilla Chips From Shark Tank Today?

If you care about the specific ingredients used to craft a solid bowl of queso or salsa verde, you most likely have a favorite brand of tortilla chips. These crunchy, simple snacks are often considered a required food when entertaining since corn pairs well with a large assortment of dishes. New York-based entrepreneur Cameron Sheldrake was determined to mix up the available varieties of tortilla chips sold nationwide when he introduced his unique, sweet corn-derived tortilla chips on "Shark Tank" in 2014. Off the Cob tortilla chips were marketed as a healthier alternative since they were gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with sweet corn.

Even though Sheldrake couldn't convince the Sharks to take a figurative bite from his tortilla chip business, he grew his small-town company into a growing retail success story after "Shark Tank." As of 2017, Off the Cob tortilla chips were available for purchase in over 300 retail stores and online. However, steady updates from Sheldrake and his tortilla chip business slowly began to cease after 2018. As of 2023, Off the Cob tortilla chips are no longer available for purchase in stores, and the company's website domain is currently for sale for over $3,000. The "Shark Tank" judges' choice not to invest back in 2014 may give us insight into what might have happened to Sheldrake's once-popular tortilla chip business.