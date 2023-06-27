Where Is The Magic Cook From Shark Tank Today?

When entrepreneur Sharon Yu showed up in 2014 to pitch her product on "Shark Tank," she may have counted a bit too much on the wow factor of her product. It is true that the idea of a cooking container that manages to provide you with a hot meal without electricity or fire — which is what her Magic Cook promised — seems to be, well, magic. But this didn't make it an easy sell to the sharks. In fact, regardless of how impressive the technology may be, Magic Cook has struggled to gain footing in the years since Yu's "Shark Tank" appearance.

Not a single shark could say they weren't impressed by what Yu showed them regarding the product. Again, without any fire or electrical power, Yu's Magic Cook could heat and reheat food. It did this through pouches of quicklime, a calcium oxide powder that can be used to create heat. The sharks certainly saw how many on-the-go eaters, particularly campers, might be attracted to a product like this, but not all of them were convinced that it would be easy to market, given that the Magic Cook's usefulness had to be demonstrated for prospective buyers to have their interest piqued. It may have been a convenient camping food hack, but most of the sharks were skeptical.