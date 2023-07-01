The Reason Potato Salad Dressing Should Always Be Made In Advance

Most dishes are best served as fresh as possible, and that's especially true when it comes to salads. Prep a salad too early and you risk letting the dish get soggy, wilted, or otherwise go bad before you have a chance to serve it. In some cases, though, preparing a dish early can actually have the opposite effect: It allows the flavors to meld and marry for a bit, bringing out a stronger, richer flavor. This is true for many "wet" dishes such as soups, stews, and chilis — maybe you've noticed they taste a little better after they've been sitting in the fridge overnight.

This melding magic also applies to creamy potato salad; or, rather, potato salad dressing. The next time you're prepping for a picnic and want to take that potato salad to the next level, make your dressing early to utilize the power of flavor marriage. You'll end up with more rounded, balanced flavors, and less harshness from raw ingredients such as garlic or raw onions.