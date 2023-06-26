Carbone To Start Selling Its Fan-Favorite Spicy Vodka Sauce Online

One of New York City's most famous Italian restaurants, Carbone, has some major news: If you've ever craved its spicy vodka rigatoni but didn't want to dine out to enjoy it, the wait is finally over. According to a press release, Carbone Fine Food is bringing its spicy vodka sauce to consumers across the nation through two different avenues: Amazon and its own website. All you need to do after buying it is add the noodles, and then you can enjoy one of Carbone's most popular dishes from the comfort of your own home.

Carbone Fine Food's spicy vodka sauce will begin to go on sale in July. The exact date hasn't been revealed yet, but the brand expects it will be available all over the country no later than September. This sauce replicates the version available in the Carbone restaurant, and it's made with volcanic ash-grown tomatoes, plus onions and Calabrian chili. Carbone Fine Food also encourages its customers to add a bit of cream to the sauce to truly give it that famous restaurant flavor.