The Refreshing Off-Menu Drink You Can Order At Olive Garden

There's something so comforting and familiar about Olive Garden. Maybe it's the rustic ambiance, the delicious pasta dishes, or perhaps it's the endless fresh and hot breadsticks. Whatever it is, Olive Garden has become a fast-casual staple in the lives of many Americans. But what happens when you can't find your favorite drink on its ever-changing menu?

If you're an Olive Garden regular, you may have noticed that Italian soda is missing from its lineup of delicious drinks. However, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a refreshing glass on your next visit. According to Reader's Digest, you only need to ask your server to custom-make one using the syrup flavors from the Olive Garden lattes or other drinks.

Making Italian soda is easy. Add flavored syrup to a glass of club soda or sparkling water, and — ecco qua! You've recreated a beloved beverage. Or, at least, your bartender or waiter has.

Because they have syrups and soda water, they're likely familiar with the recipe, meaning you can order the off-menu drink and experiment with different flavors using the assortment of syrups from the latte menu. From raspberry and peach to sweet vanilla, here's how to order the best Italian soda you've ever tasted from Olive Garden.