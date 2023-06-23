Switch Up The Classic Niçoise Salad With Another Fresh Flaky Fish

Salad Niçoise is always there for you. You'll find it waiting like the friendly beacon that it is when you're strapped for cash; when you have more dinner guests than you accounted for and not enough food to go around; when you're trying to clean out your crisper; when you're craving something that's simultaneously rich, fresh, crunchy, creamy, and packed with protein.

The dish, named after the French coastal city of Nice, is a meal unto itself. It's often composed of new potatoes, green beans, olives, tomatoes, lettuce, boiled eggs, and canned tuna packed in olive oil, bound together by a mustardy vinaigrette dressing. If one or more of those ingredients isn't up your alley, that's okay — salad Niçoise is super adaptable. You can add any vegetable you want (radishes and cucumbers would be excellent), sub potatoes for lentils, farro, or another hearty grain, and swap out the vinaigrette for your other favorite dressing. You can even swap out the tuna for another kind of flaky fish: salmon and trout are both great options.