Canned Potatoes Are The Secret To Elevating Instant Mash

Instant mashed potatoes aren't necessarily bad. They're quick, convenient, and if made correctly can actually be pretty satisfying. You could make a big bowl of mashed potatoes for yourself in the same amount of time it takes you to boil water. But just because instant potatoes aren't bad doesn't mean they couldn't stand some improvements here and there. One of the ways you can breathe some new life into your instant potatoes involves — you guessed it — canned potatoes.

For this method, any brand of canned potatoes will do — sliced potatoes, new potatoes, whatever you have on hand will work. Start by draining and rinsing the potatoes and adding them to a saucepan with 1/4 cup of milk. Now, boil the milk and potatoes for 1 minute before removing them from the heat and mashing the potatoes with your favorite mashing tool. Once the potatoes are sufficiently mashed to your liking, add them to your pot of instant mashed potatoes and stir to combine. You can also add your choice of butter while you mix if you need something to help bring everything together.

But wait a second — you may be saying, "Didn't we just go through making mashed potatoes twice?" In short, yes, the canned potatoes were merely a shortcut to making homemade mashed potatoes. The reason for this — aside from doubling the amount of potatoes you'll be serving — is more about adding some much-needed texture that the instant potatoes may not have.