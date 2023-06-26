Hawaiian Punch Unexpectedly Originated As An Ice Cream Topping

The popularity of Hawaiian Punch may have waned over the years, but the brand and drink remain iconic. During the 1950s, when Dwight Eisenhower was president, Hawaiian Punch was so popular that it was considered a staple. The government at the time launched a campaign promoting "Grandma's Pantry," which urged Americans to stock up on staples such as Campbell's Soup, Tang, and Hawaiian Punch. This is extremely impressive considering that Hawaiian Punch was not originally intended to be a juice drink.

Originally, Hawaiian Punch was created as a syrup for ice cream by Pacific Citrus Products Company in 1934, per Hawaiian Punch's official website. The company, which specialized in ice cream toppings, was owned by A.W. Leo, Tom Yates, and Ralph Harrison. They named the fruity syrup "Leo's Hawaiian Punch" after the one owner, and because the ingredients were exported from Hawaii.

At first, "Leo's Hawaiian Punch" was only sold to restaurants and ice cream manufacturers. Over time, consumers figured out that the ice cream syrup could be turned into a delicious drink if mixed with water. Although there was no way for consumers to purchase the product directly at the time, that changed in 1946 when the company was bought by Reuben P. Hughes and renamed the brand Pacific Hawaiian Products Co. Hughes began selling the Hawaiian Punch concentrate at grocery stores in quart-sized bottles, but it took a few more years until it was sold in juice form.