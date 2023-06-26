Why Butter Is Superior To Margarine For Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Mix

Alongside some of the best simple pleasures in life are classic sugar cookies. A good sugar cookie is soft yet crisply dense and has a rich, buttery flavor that complements the sweetness of the baked dough. Its straightforward nature makes it the perfect canvas for frosting the best Christmas cookies, or eating warm just out of the oven.

When opting for the ease of a sugar cookie mix to make the classic treat, however, you may see that some boxed and bagged mixes call for the choice of adding either softened butter or margarine. While margarine can be a great substitute for those avoiding animal products, if you don't have any dietary restrictions and want to get the best flavor and texture for your cookie, stick with butter. Since sugar cookie mix only contains a relatively short list of ingredients that typically includes flour, sugar, and salt, choosing butter as the fat is key in delivering a flavorful cookie that is sure to please.

Butter and margarine are both solid fats at room temperature, but the two differ in what they deliver to a cookie recipe. In baking cookies, some of fat's key functions are to add tenderness, flavor, and moisture to the recipe. Compared to margarine, adding butter to your sugar cookie mix will ensure depth of creamy, nutty flavors, and will also result in a perfectly chewy cookie that melts in your mouth as you savor each bite.