Danmuji Is A Sweet Radish Pickle Sure To Add A Colorful Crunch To Your Dishes

If you often find yourself enjoying Korean food, you've probably tried danmuji at some point. Danmuji is a dish of pickled daikon, which is a variety of radish, flavored with a few different ingredients. The dish has a sweet-and-sour flavor, and it also absorbs the flavors of the other ingredients used in the pickling liquid.

The color of the radishes is what makes the dish distinct from other pickled radishes. The yellow hue is thanks to the addition of a few different ingredients used in the pickling process. Persimmon skins, dried gardenia flowers, rice bran, and turmeric all lend their own hues to the pickled radishes. Some pre-packaged danmuji is also colored with food coloring, giving it a slightly brighter shade than what the natural ingredients provide.

Danmuji can be found in Asian grocery stores, like H Mart, prepackaged in the refrigerated section. If you want a little more involvement in the pickling process, however, it's also easy to make at home.