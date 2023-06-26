The Chef-Approved Bag Method For Cooking Fish In The Microwave
While some people may not appreciate you reheating fish in the office microwave, using that kitchen appliance for cooking fish at home might be a preferred option. Even though professional chefs make sautéing fish look like child's play, one chef notes that the microwave can help you create a tender, flavorful fish dinner in mere minutes.
While speaking to Reader's Digest, Rich Vellante, executive chef of Legal Sea Foods, recommended steaming fish in the microwave. Since fish often have high water content, cooking it in a bag with a liquid, vegetables, and seasoning can be easy. While Vellante recommends checking the fish periodically through the cooking process, the in-bag steaming method helps keep the fish moist.
One complaint with cooked fish is that it can be dry. By using the microwave bag method, the sealed space allows the steam to circulate around the fish, and it does not allow the moisture to escape. It is a slightly more gentle cooking method that infuses flavor from the other ingredients, and the clean-up process is simple.
Why is cooking in a bag almost foolproof?
While professional chefs can make cooking almost any food look effortless, home cooks sometimes feel a little uneasy when preparing delicate proteins. The "en papillote" method — the French term for cooking in a bag — uses steam to gently cook ingredients. In the case of ingredients like fish or chicken, proteins can sometimes become dry when moisture is removed during the cooking process. The in-bag method creates a more conducive cooking environment by sealing in the additional moisture.
Some people might also be familiar with the parchment paper option. Fish, herbs, vegetables, seasonings, and a little liquid can be carefully sealed into a parchment paper packet. As steam builds up inside, the food slowly comes to temperature. When presented at the table, the bag can be punctured to reveal the delectable dish. Although parchment paper is used in the traditional en papillote method, the idea of cooking in a "bag" is not limited to just that material — it is the concept of using a sealed environment to steam food. Whether it is aluminum foil or a banana leaf, the same idea and methodology apply.
For home chefs who are seeking a tried-and-true cooking technique to easily cook delicate proteins, this method might be best.
The flavorful reason why more chefs should cook fish in a bag
From the microwave to the oven or grill, cooking fish in a bag is an easy method, and it brings more flavor to the dish. None of the flavors are lost to the air during the cooking process.
While the cooking method can impart bright citrus notes, herbaceous qualities, or even some robust spices, it is best to use care when choosing particular ingredients. For example, some herbs like mint and basil can brown if cooked for too long. It might be better to swap those delicate herbs for heartier options like thyme.
Since a little liquid helps create steam, cooks can experiment with different options. For instance, a floral gin can complement herbs or a white wine can play off the citrus ingredients. The liquid that cooks choose to use can enhance all of the other ingredients.
In the end, using a sealed bag to cook food can be a fool-proof way to ensure a flavorful, moist protein on your plate. Even if the grill puts on a show, steaming in the bag makes a tasty meal every time.