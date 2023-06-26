The Chef-Approved Bag Method For Cooking Fish In The Microwave

While some people may not appreciate you reheating fish in the office microwave, using that kitchen appliance for cooking fish at home might be a preferred option. Even though professional chefs make sautéing fish look like child's play, one chef notes that the microwave can help you create a tender, flavorful fish dinner in mere minutes.

While speaking to Reader's Digest, Rich Vellante, executive chef of Legal Sea Foods, recommended steaming fish in the microwave. Since fish often have high water content, cooking it in a bag with a liquid, vegetables, and seasoning can be easy. While Vellante recommends checking the fish periodically through the cooking process, the in-bag steaming method helps keep the fish moist.

One complaint with cooked fish is that it can be dry. By using the microwave bag method, the sealed space allows the steam to circulate around the fish, and it does not allow the moisture to escape. It is a slightly more gentle cooking method that infuses flavor from the other ingredients, and the clean-up process is simple.