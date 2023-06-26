The Kitchen Towel Hack For Perfectly Fluffy Rice

For such a simple and essential ingredient, rice isn't always the easiest thing to make. Unless you're blessed with a rice cooker, making the perfect pot of fluffy rice on the stovetop can take a lot of trial and error. Internet advice abounds, but some tips are more reliable than others. Here's one for keeps: If you consistently wind up with slightly gummy and overcooked rice despite following every rule in the book, consider adding one extra step to the process — a dish towel.

In the period between taking your rice off of the stove and serving, all that steam — the droplets of water suspended in the air — that cooked your rice can turn on you. As your rice sits, the steam can settle on the underside of the lid and drip down into the grains, causing them to clump together. A dish towel can serve as a shield against that excess moisture.