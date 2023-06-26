Shito Is The Flavor-Packed Ghanaian Condiment That Pairs With Any Dish

If you're looking to add a little extra spice to your dishes, consider adding in some shito. The Ghanaian condiment brings extra flavor to any dish it's used in. The most intense flavors come from the added scotch bonnet chile peppers and red pepper flakes, which will turn up the heat in anything you eat it with.

Though the condiment is spicy thanks to the peppers, it's hard to pin down one particular flavor note. The added tomato paste (not to be confused with tomato puree) adds some slight sweetness and acidity, while its smoked seafood adds some extra richness, and a variety of seasonings add even more flavor.

The condiment can be purchased if you aren't up to making a batch yourself — it's even sold in some major grocery stores. Depending on its ingredients, you can try a more mild version, or choose one a little hotter. But if you want to know exactly what goes into the sauce, you may want to try making your own at home.