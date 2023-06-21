Where Is TaDah From Shark Tank Today?
Typically made from chickpeas and deep fried to toasty perfection, falafel is a wildly popular food in many places throughout the world. And it certainly was an essential dish in the childhood of John Sorial, founder of TaDah Foods and creator of its Mediterranean street wraps. Sorial was inspired by the beloved recipes his immigrant parents brought from their home in Egypt. This led to the development of frozen falafel wraps in tasty flavors like lemon garlic hummus, caramelized harissa, garden veggie feta, and sweet-n-spicy harissa.
To secure financial assistance, Sorial took TaDah to "Shark Tank," where he appeared on Season 11, Episode 1 in 2019. Thanks to his experience on the show, TaDah remains a thriving business years after its initial TV appearance, with a strong presence on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. Its falafel wraps can be purchased online and in stores, and Sorial is still listed (as of 2023) as the founder and managing partner of TaDah Foods, per his Linkedin profile. Even better, his business continues to achieve its goals, thanks to one sympathetic "Shark Tank" guest judge who experienced similar setbacks with his own company.
An entrepreneur with a heart of gold
During his "Shark Tank" appearance, Sorial asked for an investment of $300,000 in exchange for 10% of his company. While the hosts expressed great enjoyment when sampling TaDah's falafel wraps, Sorial's business structure was a little less palatable. The business had been stuck at $1 million in profits for the two years prior to Sorial's appearance, which stemmed from difficulties experienced by a co-packer. Plus, Sorial ended up selling off 75% of his company to investors.
Several Sharks bowed out, leaving only Mark Cuban and Daniel Lubetzky, C.E.O. of Kind – a healthy snack food company. Lubetzky claimed to have experienced similar supply issues with his business and was deeply affected by Sorial's tears as Sorial explained his motivation for pushing forward despite the many obstacles.
So, Lubetzky offered Sorial an investment of $300,000 for a 20% stake in the business or a greater investment of $500,000 for 25%. Sorial asked about a line of credit, and Lubetzky said it was possible down the line, but not as part of the deal. Cuban also made an offer, which amounted to a $300,000 investment for 20% of TaDah, plus a $500,000 line of credit. Ultimately, Sorial accepted Lubetzky's offer, due to Lubetzky having prominent experience in the health food industry.
TaDah secured the help needed to achieve great things
Sorial appears to have made the right choice on "Shark Tank," as TaDah is still going strong years later. Over on Facebook, a recent post from TaDah asked for customers to contact local retailers and review its street wraps in an effort to raise awareness of the product; it specifically listed big-name retailers like Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Target, among others. In that same respect, an Instagram post from March of 2023 shows a customer picking up TaDah wraps at Walmart. Distribution in major retailers is a big accomplishment for smaller food brands, which shows that TaDah has resonated with consumers.
And during an early-2023 interview with Joe Pardo on YouTube, Sorial was even more optimistic about the future of his business. He credited his "loyal customer base" for his success so far and shared that TaDah was working on the development of new products to provide consumers with even more delicious falafel options. Sorial's experience shows that it's possible to achieve your entrepreneurial dreams, even when seemingly impossible obstacles stand in the way.