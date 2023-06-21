Where Is TaDah From Shark Tank Today?

Typically made from chickpeas and deep fried to toasty perfection, falafel is a wildly popular food in many places throughout the world. And it certainly was an essential dish in the childhood of John Sorial, founder of TaDah Foods and creator of its Mediterranean street wraps. Sorial was inspired by the beloved recipes his immigrant parents brought from their home in Egypt. This led to the development of frozen falafel wraps in tasty flavors like lemon garlic hummus, caramelized harissa, garden veggie feta, and sweet-n-spicy harissa.

To secure financial assistance, Sorial took TaDah to "Shark Tank," where he appeared on Season 11, Episode 1 in 2019. Thanks to his experience on the show, TaDah remains a thriving business years after its initial TV appearance, with a strong presence on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. Its falafel wraps can be purchased online and in stores, and Sorial is still listed (as of 2023) as the founder and managing partner of TaDah Foods, per his Linkedin profile. Even better, his business continues to achieve its goals, thanks to one sympathetic "Shark Tank" guest judge who experienced similar setbacks with his own company.