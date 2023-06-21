Carl's Jr. Is Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favorite El Diablo Burger

One of fast food's most over-the-top menu items of all time is making a brief return this summer. Carl's Jr. announced its El Diablo Burger is once again returning to the chain, and spicy food lovers will only have a short time to make the most of it. This burger is available now, but will be gone again after August 16.

The El Diablo was originally released all the way back in 2015, and quickly developed a devoted following . It even sparked the creation of an online petition to bring the burger back. While the petition wouldn't even reach its 500 signature goal, the burger returned regardless in 2018. It made another, even more limited, appearance again in 2021. The burger returned to a single Los Angeles restaurant for a Halloween weekend, and was never heard from again — until now.

El Diablo menu items will be available at all participating Carl's Jr. locations as the El Diablo Angus, El Diablo Burger, El Diablo Double, and the El Diablito Double Deal.