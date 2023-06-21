Carl's Jr. Is Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favorite El Diablo Burger
One of fast food's most over-the-top menu items of all time is making a brief return this summer. Carl's Jr. announced its El Diablo Burger is once again returning to the chain, and spicy food lovers will only have a short time to make the most of it. This burger is available now, but will be gone again after August 16.
The El Diablo was originally released all the way back in 2015, and quickly developed a devoted following . It even sparked the creation of an online petition to bring the burger back. While the petition wouldn't even reach its 500 signature goal, the burger returned regardless in 2018. It made another, even more limited, appearance again in 2021. The burger returned to a single Los Angeles restaurant for a Halloween weekend, and was never heard from again — until now.
El Diablo menu items will be available at all participating Carl's Jr. locations as the El Diablo Angus, El Diablo Burger, El Diablo Double, and the El Diablito Double Deal.
Bringing back the fan-favorite burger
Devoted fans of the El Diablo Burger might be ready for some heat, but first-timers should get ready for a burger topped with habanero sauce, jalapeño poppers bites, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and fresh jalapeños. The return of this burger is a part of a growing trend that sees customer demands shaping fast food menus.
"Carl's Jr. fans have insatiable taste, and El Diablo answers their demand for something amazing. This burger packs a flavor punch and has built a cult following over the years as our spiciest burger yet. We were eager to bring back this bold menu item – with some fun and great deals. You spoke. We listened." said Carl's Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen.
Carl's Jr. will also have a bonus deal for its rewards members. By ordering the El Diablo single through the Carl's Jr. app, they'll get a special $6.66 price on the burger.