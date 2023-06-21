Miller Lite's New Mini Beer Ice Cubes Fit Right Into The Can
In the scorching summer heat, there's nothing better than an ice-cold beer (although, one could argue that's true any time of year). But with traditional ice cubes, it's a catch-22 situation. Sure, they'll cool your brew, but they'll also dilute the flavor, transforming your once-perfect beer into one that's merely mediocre.
While whiskey drinkers have long been able to enjoy a solution to the ice cube dilution problem in the form of whiskey stones (there's also a convenient Bloody Mary ice cube hack that achieves the same result), there's been a marked lack of a beer-specific solution. Fortunately, Miller Lite has come up with a way to soothe beer buffs' worries with their new product: The Beer Cubes Tray.
When filled with beer and frozen, the mini ice cube tray produces 24 tiny "cans" of Miller Lite created by the silicone mold — purposefully shaped to fit comfortably in both longneck bottles and beer cans. This means you don't even have to be a Miller Lite fan to enjoy the benefits of the product — whether you drink Miller, Heineken, Corona, or any variety of craft beer, you can use the miniatures to instantly cool down a beer and prolong your drinking experience without rushing to finish your drink before it gets warm.
How to get a Beer Cubes Tray
The Miller Lite Beer Cubes Tray is a simple and straightforward product that serves a single purpose — to keep your beer cold and refreshing. Made from silicone, we can assume that, like other silicone ice cube molds, the trays are durable, safe to use, and easy to clean. To get your hands on the highly anticipated Miller Lite Mini Beer Cubes Tray, all you have to do is head to their official website and place your order for only $7.99.
While the product is currently for sale nationwide, they're selling out fast. On June 21, the product page was vacant, with a note that said "drop two" had sold out. Keep in mind that there is also currently a delay in shipping, and according to the beer brand, orders are expected to be shipped "by the end of July." To ensure timely delivery, Miller Lite advises placing a separate order for additional items, as all your items will be shipped together with the Miller Lite Beer Cubes Tray.
If you order your own, you can say goodbye to watered-down beer and hello to perfectly chilled brews all summer long. Or, try the ice cube hack at home with your own tray. They might not be mini mugs, but they'll do the trick.