Miller Lite's New Mini Beer Ice Cubes Fit Right Into The Can

In the scorching summer heat, there's nothing better than an ice-cold beer (although, one could argue that's true any time of year). But with traditional ice cubes, it's a catch-22 situation. Sure, they'll cool your brew, but they'll also dilute the flavor, transforming your once-perfect beer into one that's merely mediocre.

While whiskey drinkers have long been able to enjoy a solution to the ice cube dilution problem in the form of whiskey stones (there's also a convenient Bloody Mary ice cube hack that achieves the same result), there's been a marked lack of a beer-specific solution. Fortunately, Miller Lite has come up with a way to soothe beer buffs' worries with their new product: The Beer Cubes Tray.

When filled with beer and frozen, the mini ice cube tray produces 24 tiny "cans" of Miller Lite created by the silicone mold — purposefully shaped to fit comfortably in both longneck bottles and beer cans. This means you don't even have to be a Miller Lite fan to enjoy the benefits of the product — whether you drink Miller, Heineken, Corona, or any variety of craft beer, you can use the miniatures to instantly cool down a beer and prolong your drinking experience without rushing to finish your drink before it gets warm.