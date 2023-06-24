How To Hack A Taco Bell Burrito To Get More Bang For Your Buck

Before December 2018, it was easy for customers to enjoy Taco Bell for only a dollar. Up until then, the fast food chain's Dollar Menu featured 20 different menu items, and throughout the year would introduce a variety of limited time offerings, all for just a buck each. However since the Dollar Menu was replaced by the Cravings Value Menu, currently only four items have remained $1. Everything else, while still relatively cheaper than the rest of the Taco Bell menu, now costs up to $5. But what if instead of spending five bucks, you could spend less than half that and get five layers? All it takes is a burrito from the Cravings Value Menu.

The most filling option on the Cravings Value Menu is the $5 Classic Combo, getting you a taco, a burrito, and tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese. The options that actually cost a dollar on the other hand, don't give you nearly as much food. You can pick between a Spicy Potato Soft Taco, a Cheesy Roll Up, a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, and Cinnamon Twists, but technically, if you want to eat something a bit more meaty, there's a pretty cheap way to do so. Using this insider trick to enhance your burrito will make it not only more filling but also a better deal.