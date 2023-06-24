How To Hack A Taco Bell Burrito To Get More Bang For Your Buck
Before December 2018, it was easy for customers to enjoy Taco Bell for only a dollar. Up until then, the fast food chain's Dollar Menu featured 20 different menu items, and throughout the year would introduce a variety of limited time offerings, all for just a buck each. However since the Dollar Menu was replaced by the Cravings Value Menu, currently only four items have remained $1. Everything else, while still relatively cheaper than the rest of the Taco Bell menu, now costs up to $5. But what if instead of spending five bucks, you could spend less than half that and get five layers? All it takes is a burrito from the Cravings Value Menu.
The most filling option on the Cravings Value Menu is the $5 Classic Combo, getting you a taco, a burrito, and tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese. The options that actually cost a dollar on the other hand, don't give you nearly as much food. You can pick between a Spicy Potato Soft Taco, a Cheesy Roll Up, a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, and Cinnamon Twists, but technically, if you want to eat something a bit more meaty, there's a pretty cheap way to do so. Using this insider trick to enhance your burrito will make it not only more filling but also a better deal.
You can get a 5-layer burrito for $2
On Taco Bell's regular menu, there's an entrée called the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. This burrito costs $3.59, but a TikTok from a self-identified Taco Bell employee notes that you can get practically the same thing for just $2. As the content creator shared in the video posted to the app, all you have to do is order the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito off the Cravings Value Menu, add beef for an extra dollar, and ask for it to be grilled for free.
Both the custom Value Menu burrito and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito have five layers, but there are a few key differences between the two. The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito is made with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream, while the Value Menu one contains beef, beans, nacho cheese, rice, and creamy Jalapeno sauce. Though they're slightly different, you still get a 5-layered burrito for $2.
The hack works for other value menu items too
If a 5-layer burrito isn't your ideal Taco Bell order, the good news is the same hack the TikToker shared can actually be applied to other $1 items from the value menu. In fact, you can also add more than just seasoned beef. Chicken is also available for $1.50 extra, and steak can be added for $1.70. All the other add-ons, such as potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, fiesta strips, black beans, and brown beans are all under $1.
These upgrades aren't just limited to the value menu either. The regular menu is just as customizable, even allowing you to create discontinued items, such as the Cheesarito. As long as Taco Bell has the ingredients on hand, employees can combine them in whatever way you request (to an extent), which is precisely how people were still able to order the Mexican Pizza before it was brought back to the menu. Once you realize how simple it is to hack the Taco Bell menu, you can easily get more bang for your buck.