Baumkuchen Is The German Cake That Takes Three Hours To Make

Cooking and baking can be challenging. Sometimes that challenge is a part of the fun. Practicing and improving the craft of making fresh pasta, for example, can be a rewarding activity or tradition. Certain recipes, though, are either just too complex, time-consuming, or specialized to make for yourself on a whim. One such recipe hailing from Germany is the Baumkuchen or "tree cake."

This little-known German dessert is a delicious specialty you should never make at home. The traditional baumkuchen is a three-foot-tall cake that is baked on a rotating spit oven. It consists of multiple paper-thin layers of cake that grow outward and resemble the inner rings of a tree when cut into sections. This is done by applying the simple batter made with a base of butter, flour, and eggs onto the spit, letting it bake and caramelize, applying another layer, letting it bake, and continuing that process for as long as three hours.

Not only does this specialty cake require a specialized oven to obtain the signature rings, but the sheer time required to create the unique dessert will easily disqualify most home bakers. Understandably so, since it even scares off plenty of professional bakers.