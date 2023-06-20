Vietnamese Red Sticky Rice Is Too Easy (And Delicious) To Pass Up

Xôi gấc, also known as Vietnamese red sticky rice, is an important dish in Vietnamese culture. Though it only requires two ingredients to make, its place on the table during holidays and celebrations solidifies its importance for many who enjoy it.

The dish's stickiness comes from the glutinous or sticky rice, which becomes sticky once cooked thanks to its low amounts of amylose starch. It easily holds together and clings onto the flavors of other ingredients mixed into the dish, providing a soft and chewy texture.

The blood-red color of the rice dish comes from the "gấc" part of the name. Gấc is an Asian fruit sometimes referred to as baby jackfruit or sweet gourd. The pulp and seeds inside the fruit are a vibrant red. When mixed with the flavorful rice, it transforms the entire plate's color.

Overall, the dish tastes slightly sweet and fruity thanks to the gấc, though its flavors are more nuanced than pronounced. Thankfully, it's relatively easy to make.