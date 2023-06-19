Why Trader Joe's Fans Are Less Than Pleased About Its Grilled Olives
Trader Joe's is the place for proprietary snacks that aren't readily available at other grocery store chains. The brand's Grilled Pitted Chalkidiki Green Olives in Oil are no exception, as the concept of grilling olives isn't something that too many people are familiar with. However, grilling olives is said to enhance their inherent flavors and imbue them with a smokiness that would otherwise be missing.
According to a post on Instagram, TJ's grilled olives, which hail from Greece, retail for $3.69 for 11.64 ounces. Unlike many other olives packed in a briny saltwater solution, they're pitted for convenience and packaged in sunflower oil. While sunflower oil has a reputation for being a healthy alternative to other oils, Healthline explains that certain types are thought to release toxic compounds when cooking over high heat or even increase inflammation throughout the body, which is associated with a greater risk of disease. It seems that the use of sunflower oil is the most controversial aspect of this product for reasons that range from flavor to health concerns.
Sunflower oil is a major sticking point
Shoppers at Trader Joe's are known for having strong opinions about the chain's products, which is certainly the case with the latest grilled olives. On Instagram, many customers were put off by the sunflower oil the grilled olives came in. As one person put it, "So oily. But sad because they have good flavor." And according to another commenter, "Why put a sunflower oil or something else than olive oil, that's a red flag for me when I buy olives."
One person tried to provide a bit of insight as to why these grilled olives are packed in oil and not water or even olive oil. The commenter alleged that grilled green olives are often packed in oil, but that sunflower oil may have been chosen in this particular instance because it has a milder flavor and therefore allows the charred flavor of the olives to shine (unlike traditional olive oil, which can mask these flavors). The person also recommended draining the olives prior to eating but said they would most likely not purchase them again.
Finding Grilled Chalkidiki Green Olives at Trader Joe's
If you don't have time for the naysayers and want to try this product for yourself, you might experience some difficulty finding it. According to a Trader Joe's Reddit thread, one commenter stated that they could no longer find the product at their local Trader Joe's. Additionally, a search of the company's website returns no hits, which has led some to speculate that the specialty product has already come and gone.
It should be noted that not all Trader Joe's products will be available in all locations, no matter how popular (or notorious) a product might be. And this may be why some TJ's shoppers can't track down a jar of these controversial olives in their neck of the woods. However, it doesn't appear that the product is discontinued based on another Reddit user's post. That means you can most likely pick up this controversial item and see what all the fuss is about.