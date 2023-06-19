Why Trader Joe's Fans Are Less Than Pleased About Its Grilled Olives

Trader Joe's is the place for proprietary snacks that aren't readily available at other grocery store chains. The brand's Grilled Pitted Chalkidiki Green Olives in Oil are no exception, as the concept of grilling olives isn't something that too many people are familiar with. However, grilling olives is said to enhance their inherent flavors and imbue them with a smokiness that would otherwise be missing.

According to a post on Instagram, TJ's grilled olives, which hail from Greece, retail for $3.69 for 11.64 ounces. Unlike many other olives packed in a briny saltwater solution, they're pitted for convenience and packaged in sunflower oil. While sunflower oil has a reputation for being a healthy alternative to other oils, Healthline explains that certain types are thought to release toxic compounds when cooking over high heat or even increase inflammation throughout the body, which is associated with a greater risk of disease. It seems that the use of sunflower oil is the most controversial aspect of this product for reasons that range from flavor to health concerns.