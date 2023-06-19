Get Perfectly Round Pastry Dough With An Unexpected Kitchen Gadget

Let's say you're making a pie and are trying to roll out the dough for your crust, or maybe you're making homemade pizza and need to work the dough into a perfectly flat, round shape. Either way, while rolling out dough isn't too hard of a process — it's achievable with a very cheap rolling pin — you may not want to spend an abundance of time working on the dough.

In fact, you might already have a solution in your kitchen. A tortilla maker is more than capable of flattening your dough into round, flat shapes without the use of a rolling pin or your fists. As demonstrated in an Instagram post, all you have to do is sandwich a ball of dough between two pieces of parchment paper and put it in the tortilla press. Once the dough is in the machine, close the lid and press down on the dough the same way you would if you were making a homemade tortilla. It doesn't take long, either: After a few seconds of pressing down, the dough will have been perfectly flattened and spread out into an even, round shape.

While this method is useful, there is one small drawback to using it, so it's best in mind to prevent wasting dough or gumming up your tortilla press.